India's industrial production grew 6.7% YoY in July 2026, a moderation from June's 7.3%. Growth was led by manufacturing (7.3%) and electricity (8.7%), while mining contracted. Capital goods and consumer durables saw strong expansion.

India's industrial production grew 6.7 per cent year-on-year in July 2026, supported by a 7.3 per cent expansion in manufacturing and an 8.7 per cent rise in electricity and gas supply, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Friday.

Sector-wise Performance

The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) stood at 124.8 in July 2026, compared with 117.0 in the same month last year. Industrial growth, however, moderated from 7.3 per cent recorded in June 2026. Among the major sectors, mining and quarrying output contracted 0.9 per cent in July, while manufacturing grew 7.3 per cent. Electricity and gas supply expanded 8.7 per cent, while water supply, sewerage and waste management recorded growth of 7.4 per cent.

Manufacturing Sector Details

Manufacturing growth was broad-based, with 19 of the 23 industry groups at the two-digit National Industrial Classification level recording positive growth over July last year. Among the major contributors, manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers grew 22.2 per cent, electrical equipment output rose 28.3 per cent, while machinery and equipment manufacturing expanded 12.1 per cent. Within automobiles, auto components, passenger cars and commercial vehicles contributed significantly to the growth, according to the ministry.

Use-Based Classification Growth

The use-based classification showed strong growth in investment and industrial activity-related categories. Capital goods production increased 16.1 per cent year-on-year, while intermediate goods grew 10 per cent. Infrastructure and construction goods recorded growth of 6.9 per cent, while primary goods rose 4.1 per cent. Consumer durables output increased 10.5 per cent during the month. Consumer non-durables, however, contracted 1 per cent compared with July 2025.

In index terms, capital goods stood at 141.8, intermediate goods at 130.9 and infrastructure and construction goods at 136.2 in July.

MoSPI said the July figures are quick estimates and will undergo revision as more data is received from source agencies. The next IIP release, covering August 2026, is scheduled for September 28. (ANI)