Google's 'India Ki Udaan' to showcase India's milestones on 75 years of Independence

The initiative was officially launched at a glittering event held at the Sunder Nursery in the presence of Union Culture and Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy and senior officials of the culture ministry and Google. Google launched an online project,' India ki Udaan' that will take the netizens to the rich culture and heritage of India through its rich archives and featuring artistic illustrations.

Software behemoth Google announced a dynamic online initiative pulling from rich archives and including stunning images to portray the story of the country, capturing the milestones India has achieved in its journey of 75 years since Independence. The Google Arts & Culture initiative, dubbed "India ki Udaan," honours the nation's accomplishments and is themed on the "unshakable and eternal spirit of India over these past 75 years."

To support the government's year-long "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" programme, Google also announced its collaboration with the Ministry of Culture as part of the nationwide celebrations. The two organisations will "seek to reach informative online content that showcases the contributions of Indians and the evolution of India since 1947," the search engine giant said in a statement.

It also announced that its popular Doodle4Google contest for 2022, themed on 'In the next 25 years, my India will …', is now open for entries to students of classes 1-10.

This year's Doodle4Google winner will have their creation featured on the Google homepage in India on November 14 and receive a $5,000 college scholarship, a $2,000 technology package for their school or non-profit organisation, a certificate of achievement, Google hardware, and amusing Google collectibles.

The announcement said that the four group winners and 15 finalists will each get interesting gifts.

In his speech, Reddy urged Google to produce a unique doodle on "Har Ghar Tiranga" that would inspire its staff and others to take an active part in the campaign. He also mentioned in his address that Google might assist the Culture Ministry in digitally mapping the limits of the more than 3,000 monuments that are officially protected, which would enable greater oversight of the sites and prevent encroachment.

Later, the government released a statement claiming that the occasion continued the Ministry of Culture and Google's ten-year cooperation. This collaborative effort was run under the auspices of "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav."

A brand-new online collection called "India Ki Udaan," which can be seen on the Google Arts & Culture website, serves as the focal point of the celebrations. According to the statement, the collection honours India's rich cultural past and features memorable events from the last 75 years for people to relive, enjoy, and be inspired by. It is available in both English and Hindi and offers access to more than 120 drawings and 21 stories written by 10 gifted authors, as well as exhibitions from different Indian organisations.

"To mark 75 years of India's independence, Google today announced the launch of a series of special initiatives across its products and services that will offer content and experiences created especially for the occasion to hundreds of millions of Indians throughout the anniversary year," the Google statement read.

(With PTI inputs)