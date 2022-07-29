Gmail's new look gets rolled out; you can access Google Meet, Chat, video calls, Spaces in one

Over the past 18 years, Gmail has seen many changes. The most recent improvements deliver useful updates to all Gmail users, including the best of Google Workspace and a brand-new appearance based on Google's Material Design 3.

Every user now gets access to a new Gmail interface from Google that integrates Meet, Chat, video calls, and Spaces more seamlessly. Gmail for tablets will get better tablet compatibility, greater emoji support, and additional accessibility features later this year.

Neena Kamath, Product Manager, stated, "Now you can customise Gmail for how you prefer to remain connected, whether it's as a standalone email application or a hub for simply switching between Chat, Spaces, and video chats in Google Meet."

"We're bringing together Gmail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet in a single, unified look to help people remain connected," Kamath said.

All Gmail users who have enabled Chat will start to get the integrated view. You'll notice a simple, efficient approach to switch between programmes that you may personalise to suit your needs. Users will be able to enable the integrated view over the coming weeks by utilising the new visual configuration option in Settings, while those who wish to maintain their current Gmail layout can do so.

Instead of displaying many discussions from each space in a list, the revised UI consolidates the Mail, Meet, Spaces, and Chat buttons into one list at the top of the left rail. Without everything on the screen at once, they are still immediately accessible, and you may join a conversation in any one sector right away since a list will appear when you hover over its symbol.

"Beyond the user interface, we're always working to enhance Gmail's functionality. For instance, we're improving search results to recommend the best match for your query and bringing search chips to your email to make it simpler than ever to locate the message you're searching for," Google added.