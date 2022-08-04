Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Har Ghar Tiranga: Want to hoist tricolour at home? Here are 5 FAQs answered

    As a part of the government's Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, every household in India would hoist the National Flag. And here are all the rules and FAQs you kneed to know while doing so.
     

    Har Ghar Tiranga Want to hoist tricolour at home Here are 5 FAQs answered
    Gargi Chaudhry
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 4, 2022, 3:45 PM IST

    The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign has officially begun. Additionally, the nation is brimming with patriotic zeal as Independence Day draws closer. The National Flag is now being produced in large quantities, and some states are already providing free flags to every home.

    Are you thinking to raise the flag at your place? So you must be careful to observe the dos and don'ts when hoisting the national flag.The rules for raising the Tricolour and other flags are not very difficult. For your convenience, we've further summarised them here.

    How should the flag appear?
    Yes, we all know what it looks like, but before making or purchasing any flag, there are a few considerations to make. Flags composed of wool, silk, khadi bunting, cotton, and polyester, as well as other natural and synthetic fabrics, can be hoisted. The flags may be machine-made, hand-woven, or spun by hand. Any size is acceptable, however the length to width ratio must always be 3:2. Additionally, the form of the flag should always be rectangular.

    Also Read | Har Ghar Tiranga: Here is how you can buy the national flag from post office

    Where is the best place to fly the flag at home?
    Anywhere in the house, including a rooftop, wall, windowsill, balcony, or the front of a building, can be used to raise the flag. But be mindful that the saffron band must always be on top and that the flag must always be upright or at an angle. A flag that is inverted, untidy, or damaged cannot be flown or raised. If carried out, it would be a clear violation of the 2002 Flag Code. Additionally, it is important to remember that the flag should always be facing the person or individuals it is being faced by. Both day and night are allowed for flying the flag.

    Can I fly the National Flag on top of my vehicle?
    The answer is a strict NO. Common people cannot place the Tricolour on their cars or two-wheelers. Only a few government officials are allowed to have the National Flag on their vehicles.

    Also Read: PM Modi: Put 'tiranga' as profile picture on social media between August 2-15

    What should I keep in mind to avoid incorrect display of the National Flag?
    The National Flag shall not be displayed in an inverted manner; i.e.; the saffron band should not be the bottom band; a damaged or disheveled National Flag shall not be displayed.
    The National Flag shall not be dipped in salute to any person or thing. No other flag or bunting shall be placed higher than or above or side by side with the National Flag; nor shall any object including flowers or garlands, or emblem be placed on or above the flagmast from which the National Flag is flown. It shall not be used as a festoon, rosette, bunting, or in any other manner for decoration. 

    It shall not be allowed to touch the ground or the floor or trail in the water. The National Flag shall not be displayed or fastened in any manner as may damage it. It shall not be used as a portion of costume or uniform or accessory of any description which is worn below the waist of any person nor shall it be embroidered or printed on cushions, handkerchiefs, napkins, undergarments or any dress material.

    Also Read: Har Ghar Tiranga: Govt tweaks flag code; now can be flown day and night

    How should the national flag be disposed of?
    If the flag is soiled or damaged, it must be thrown away. All flags should be destroyed collectively in a private setting, ideally by burning or another appropriate way that respects the national flag's honour. If flags are made of paper, they should be burned in secret and cannot be tossed or dumped on the ground. Note that the National Flag must be raised swiftly and lowered gradually.

