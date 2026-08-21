Finland's Trade Counsellor, Antti Herlevi, states that the upcoming India-EU FTA will be a catalyst for collaboration in the space sector, construction, and other industries, offering new pathways for Finnish firms in India's high-growth domains.

Finland sees major potential for bilateral collaboration with India in the space sector and several key industrial segments following the expected finalisation of the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA), according to the Trade Counsellor at the Embassy of Finland, Antti Herlevi.

Speaking to ANI at the sidelines of India Circular Economy Forum 2026 in Delhi, Herlevi noted that the forthcoming trade pact, expected to conclude at the end of this year or early next year, serves as a catalyst for the European enterprises seeking expanded market presence in India.

Key Sectors for Collaboration

Herlevi pointed out that joint ventures and partnerships offer strong pathways for Finnish firms looking to engage with Indian industry across high-growth domains. "We have a lot of new developments going on, especially in space sector actually," Herlevi said. "Space is a big sector in Finland compared to the size of the country. So that is where I see a lot of development. I see a lot of new development in construction sector, which is of course big in India, and we have some great sustainable solutions in construction."

He added that Finland also possesses significant expertise in maritime technologies, telecommunications, and industrial resource efficiency.

Referring to water management, he highlighted that around 40 per cent of cleaned water in India is lost as non-revenue water, which can be mitigated through Finnish metering, piping, and wastewater treatment solutions. Furthermore, he cited Finland's pulp and paper industry, which operates near zero-waste side streams, as a direct benchmark for Indian paper manufacturers.

Sustainability and FTA Benefits

"Finland is one of the most sustainable countries and circular economy principles have been applied for decades already before even circular economy as a term was invented," Herlevi noted. "We have to minimize the usage of materials especially when it comes to critical materials. The less usage the better because then by doing that we save energy, we save resources."

He also mentioned that all the European companies are very excited about this opportunity. "It makes the trade easier, it makes the business development easier between the European Union and India. And yes, we are very much looking forward to it as an easier way."

Circular Economy's Role in India's Growth

Also speaking to ANI at the forum, Shalini Goyal Bhalla, Founder and Managing Director of the International Council for Circular Economy, emphasised that integrating circular principles is essential for India as it pursues sustained economic expansion toward becoming a five-trillion-dollar economy.

"The most important takeaway for me and for the industry from this forum is that the discussions are now not only concentrating towards downstream but we are talking upstream, we are talking innovation, we are talking technology which is very, very relevant," Bhalla said.

Bhalla identified infrastructure, IT services, electronics, textiles, and education as strategic areas where Indian and Finnish enterprises can partner, adding that ongoing business-matching sessions at the forum provide immediate avenues for commercial engagement ahead of the World Circular Economy Forum scheduled for next month. (ANI)