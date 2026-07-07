EaseMyTrip has launched its 'Monsoon Travel Sale' from July 7-10, 2026. The sale features attractive offers, including up to INR 15,000 off on flights and hotels, with discounts on buses, cabs, and holiday packages using code 'MONSOON'.

EaseMyTrip, one of India's leading online travel-tech platforms, has announced the launch of its 'Monsoon Travel Sale', scheduled to run from July 7 to July 10, 2026. The campaign is designed to encourage travellers to make the most of the monsoon season with attractive offers across travel categories.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Key Offers and Benefits

The 'Monsoon Travel Sale' brings a range of offers for customers across: Flights: Up to INR 15,000 OFF* Hotels: Up to INR 15,000 OFF* Buses: Up to INR 500 OFF* Cabs: Up to INR 500 OFF* Holiday Packages Starting at INR 11,599/-* Customers can avail these benefits using the promo code 'MONSOON' while booking through EaseMyTrip's website or mobile application.

The sale includes offers across credit cards from AU Small Finance Bank and Punjab National Bank, along with credit card EMI offers from Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, IDFC FIRST Bank, IndusInd Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank. The sale also features exciting offers from the Indian luxury watch brand - Qorum.

Airline and Hotel Partnerships

As part of the campaign, EaseMyTrip has partnered with leading airline partners including Air Arabia, Air Astana, Air France, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Delta Air Lines (AF/KL/DL), Air India and Air India Express, Air New Zealand, American Airlines, Azerbaijan Airlines, British Airways, EgyptAir, FLY91, Gulf Air, IndiGo, ITA Airways, Kenya Airways, LOT Polish Airlines, Lufthansa, SWISS, Air Canada and United Airlines (LH/LX/AC/UA), Malaysia Airlines, Myanmar Airways, Nok Air, Oman Air, Qantas, Qatar Airways, Royal Jordanian, Singapore Airlines, SpiceJet and Virgin Atlantic.

EaseMyTrip has also established partnerships with an extensive network of hotel brands, including 7 Apple Hotels, Ahuja Residences, Alivaa Hotels & Resorts, AM Hotel Kollection, Amritara Hotels & Resorts, Ananta Hotels & Resorts, Astra Hotels & Suites, Bloom Hotels, Brij Hotels, Byke Hotels, Cygnett Hotels & Resorts, DLS Hotels, Eight Continents Hotels & Resorts, Ecko Hotels & Resorts, Ginger Hotels (IHCL), Hotel Sonar Bangla, Hotels at Ramoji Film City, Icon Hotels, Inde Hotels, juSTa Hotels & Resorts, KLG Starlite Business Hotel, LaLiT Hotels, Lemon Tree Hotels, Madhav Pradeep Hotels, Magnus Hotels & Serviced Apartments, Moustache Hostels, Mount Hotels, Mumbai House, One Earth Hotels, Pride Hotels & Resorts, Ramee Group of Hotels, Sayaji Hotels, Shahpura Hotels & Resorts, Shrigo Hotels, Sinclairs Hotels & Resorts, Spree Hotels & Resorts, Sterling, Summit Hotels & Resorts, Sumi Yashshree Hotels & Resorts, Tathastu Resorts, TGI - The Great Indian Hotels, Resorts & Inns, The Altruist Hotels, The Fern Hotels & Resorts, The Windflower Resorts & Spa, Treat Hotels & Resorts, Vesta Hotels & Resorts, VITS Hotels, WelcomHeritage Hotels, X Hotels, Z Express and Zone by The Park.

Featured Monsoon Destinations

As part of the 'Monsoon Travel Sale', EaseMyTrip is offering a wide selection of travel options across popular domestic destinations such as Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Kashmir, Kerala, Ladakh, the North East and Uttarakhand, along with international destinations including Bali, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vietnam.

Timed to coincide with the peak monsoon travel period, the sale aims to drive bookings across both domestic and international destinations, catering to the growing demand for leisure holidays, family vacations, and short seasonal getaways.

Company Leadership on the Sale

Commenting on the launch of the 'Monsoon Travel Sale', Manmeet Ahluwalia, Chief Marketing Officer of EaseMyTrip, said, "The monsoon has a way of making travel feel special. Whether it's a quick weekend escape or a long-awaited family holiday, this season encourages people to slow down and explore destinations in a different light. With the EaseMyTrip Monsoon Travel Sale, we want to make those travel plans even more rewarding by offering great value across flights, hotels, buses, cabs and holiday packages. We are seeing travellers become more intentional about how they plan their holidays, looking for the right mix of value, convenience and memorable experiences. At EaseMyTrip, our focus is to make that decision easier by offering great value, a seamless booking experience and the convenience of planning every aspect of the journey through our platform."

About EaseMyTrip

With its continued focus on enhancing value-driven travel experiences and making travel more accessible, EaseMyTrip remains committed to offering customers convenient and rewarding solutions across every stage of their journey.

EaseMyTrip (listed on NSE and BSE) is one of India's largest online travel-tech platforms in terms of air ticket bookings, as per the Crisil Report-Assessment of the OTA Industry in India (Feb 2021). (ANI)