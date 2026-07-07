Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has launched a new subsidiary, Delhi Metro International Limited (DMIL), to provide consultancy, operations, and maintenance services for metro, railway, and urban transit projects in India and overseas.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has set up a wholly-owned subsidiary, Delhi Metro International Limited (DMIL), to expand its consultancy, operations and maintenance business in India and overseas, as it looks to leverage its experience in building and operating one of the world's largest metro networks.

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DMIL to Offer End-to-End Services

The newly incorporated subsidiary will provide end-to-end services for metro, railway and urban transit projects, including consultancy, project management, operations and maintenance, feasibility studies, asset management and strategic advisory services.

The move comes as Indian infrastructure companies increasingly look to export engineering and project management expertise to international markets, particularly in urban transport, where several countries are investing in metro rail and mass transit systems.

"Building on over two decades of expertise in developing and operating one of the world's most respected metro systems, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has established Delhi Metro International Limited (DMIL)," the company said in the release.

Leveraging Extensive Experience

Delhi Metro currently operates a network of more than 416 kilometres with over 300 stations, serving nearly 6.5 million passenger journeys daily.

The corporation said the experience gained in planning, constructing and operating the network would enable DMIL to support transit projects across their entire lifecycle, from planning and implementation to operations and maintenance.

DMRC already manages operations and maintenance for metro systems in several Indian cities, including Mumbai Metro Line 3, Chennai Metro Phase 2, Patna Metro, Noida-Greater Noida Metro and Rapid Metro Gurugram, demonstrating its growing presence beyond the National Capital Region.

Strengthening Global Presence

DMIL is expected to strengthen DMRC's presence in the global urban mobility sector by offering integrated engineering, operational and advisory services to governments and transit authorities.

The company said it will leverage DMRC's expertise in areas such as driverless metro operations, predictive maintenance and multimodal integration to deliver end-to-end mobility solutions. (ANI)