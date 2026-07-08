Biometric-based UPI transactions crossed 600 million in June, reports NPCI. The feature, using on-device fingerprint or facial recognition, aims to make digital payments faster, more secure, and convenient, reducing the reliance on UPI PINs.

Biometric authentication is expected to play a bigger role in India's digital payments ecosystem as more banks and UPI apps enable the feature, with biometric-based UPI transactions crossing 600 million in June, according to the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

NPCI said on-device biometric authentication, which allows users to authorise payments using a smartphone's fingerprint or facial recognition. The feature supports both person-to-person (P2P) and person-to-merchant (P2M) transactions, and is also available for RuPay Credit Card on UPI, allowing users to make PIN-free credit payments.

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The association recorded over 611 million transactions in June 2026, with a total transaction value of Rs. 25,416 crores across various everyday payment use cases.

Strong Acceptance Across Use Cases

"The growing adoption of biometric authentication reflects the increasing preference among UPI users for payment experiences that are simple and efficient. With over 600 million transactions in June, the solution is seeing strong acceptance across use cases, including RuPay Credit Card on UPI," said Sohini Rajola, Executive Director - Growth, NPCI.

She added that several banks and UPI applications already offer biometric authentication to customers and expressed confidence that adoption would continue to grow as more users opt for the secure and convenient payment method.

Streamlining Digital Payments

NPCI said biometric authentication reduces dependence on UPI PINs by enabling payments through on-device fingerprint or facial recognition, helping improve transaction speed and success rates while making digital payments more seamless.

The corporation expects wider ecosystem adoption as more banks and payment applications roll out the feature to customers. For consumers, this could mean quicker and more convenient payment experiences without repeatedly entering UPI PINs, while businesses may benefit from faster checkout experiences and smoother digital transactions.

NPCI said the growing adoption of biometric authentication, including for RuPay Credit Card on UPI, is expected to further strengthen UPI's position as India's preferred digital payment platform by offering a secure, frictionless and more accessible payment experience across everyday transactions. (ANI)