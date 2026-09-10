BharatPe has unveiled BharatPe Flex, a consumer credit proposition on UPI, at Global Fintech Fest 2026. It allows eligible users a credit limit of up to INR 60,000 for UPI payments. A new brand campaign features brand ambassador Rohit Sharma.

BharatPe, one of India's leading fintech companies, today unveiled BharatPe Flex, its consumer credit proposition built around Credit Line on UPI, at Global Fintech Fest 2026. The company also launched a new brand campaign featuring BharatPe Brand Ambassador and Cricket Legend Rohit Sharma, highlighting the convergence of two increasingly relevant financial behaviours, UPI payments and digital credit.

Introducing BharatPe Flex

With BharatPe Flex, BharatPe is building on the behavioural shift created by UPI to make credit a more seamless, relevant and responsible part of everyday digital payments. Built on NPCI's Credit Line on UPI infrastructure, BharatPe Flex enables eligible users to access a sanctioned monthly credit limit of up to INR 60,000, based on their credit profile. The credit line can be used for online and offline UPI merchant payments, allowing consumers to access credit within a payment experience they already use every day.

Users can settle their spends in full within 45 days, or opt for flexible EMIs ranging from 3 to 12 months, subject to applicable terms. Flex also offers fixed rewards on eligible daily spends, while giving users visibility and control over their credit through the BharatPe UPI app. The proposition is built around a simple experience: no physical card, no separate app and no change in how consumers make UPI payments. Credit becomes part of an existing payment journey rather than a separate financial product that consumers need to seek out.

CEO's Vision on Seamless Credit

Nalin Negi, CEO, BharatPe, said, “BharatPe Flex brings the convenience of UPI and the flexibility of credit into one seamless payment experience. We see a significant opportunity to make formal credit more accessible to consumers, with a strong focus on responsible usage and sustainable growth.”

New Brand Campaign with Rohit Sharma

The new brand campaign is built around a simple insight: UPI and credit have traditionally been separate financial experiences, even as both have become increasingly relevant to everyday spending. The campaign brings the two together as a natural pairing. UPI provides the familiar payment experience, while credit provides additional flexibility when needed.

The campaign also highlights the opportunity to take everyday, transaction-led credit beyond the traditional card-led model. The campaign film brings this idea to life through the pairing of UPI and credit, showing how the two can work together to make everyday payments more flexible.

About BharatPe

BharatPe (brand name of Resilient Innovations Pvt Ltd) was founded in 2018 to make financial inclusion a reality for Indian merchants. In 2018, it launched India’s first UPI interoperable QR code, the first zero MDR payment acceptance service. (ANI)