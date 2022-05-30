Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bank Holidays in June 2022: Banks to remain closed for eight days, Know dates here

    In June, there are only eight bank holidays, including six weekend leaves.
     

    New Delhi, First Published May 30, 2022, 9:36 AM IST

    As a new month is about to begin, a new set of holidays will commence too. This means that there will be a new list of bank holidays in June of this year. There are only eight bank holidays in June, including six of them being weekend leaves. The Reserve Bank of India has already prepared a list of bank holidays, which establishes a plan for lenders to take their annual leave at the start of each year. On bank holidays declared by the RBI, all branches of public, private, foreign, cooperative, and regional banks remain closed.

    The holidays are divided into three categories, "Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act," "Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday," and "Banks' Closing of Accounts." One holiday is in effect on April 1 due to 'Banks' Closing of Accounts,' when most banks across the country remain closed, while the 'Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act' category sees the most holidays.

    There are only two holidays under the Holidays Under Negotiable Instruments Act in June, with the remaining six being weekend leaves. Because the Negotiable Instruments Act only allows for two bank holidays in June, this is most likely the month with the fewest bank holidays. Meanwhile, it should be noted that bank holidays are observed in most cases, depending on the region in which a particular branch is located. As a result, the majority of bank holidays are region-specific. This is also true for the June bank holidays.

    Check the list of holidays in June 2022:
    1) June 2: Maharana Pratap Jayanti, Shillong
    2) June 5: Sunday
    3) June 11: Second Saturday
    4) June 12: Sunday
    5) June 15: YMA Day/ Guru Hargobind Ji's Birthday/ Raja Sankranti, Aizawl, Bhubaneshwar, Jammu, Srinagar
    6) June 19: Sunday
    7) June 25: Fourth Saturday
    8) June 26: Sunday

    To avoid any inconvenience, if you have any bank-related work, you should contact your local branch to confirm the bank holidays in June this year as per your region.
     

