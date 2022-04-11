Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bank holidays: To be closed for 4 days this week, starting from April 14 to 17; know why

    Physical banking will be impossible due to the series of holidays, however, bank services, including fund transfers and more, are unaffected due to internet banking, mobile banking and ATMs etc., to remain functional.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 11, 2022, 11:03 AM IST

    Bank will be closed for four days this week, and if you wish to complete any bank work, you perhaps need to take a day off from work. Starting from April 14 to April 17, it will be a bank holiday on April 14 and 15 in some states on account of public holidays; April 16 in Assam and April 17 is Sunday. 

    The holiday-shortened third week of April will be highlighted by bank holidays on April 14 and 15, followed by the weekend. On April 14, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Mahavir Jayanti/Baisakhi/Vaisakhi/Tamil New Year's Day/Cheiraoba/Biju Festival/Bohag Bihu is honoured in various regions in India. While on April 15, due to good Friday/ Bengali New Year's Day (Nababarsha)/Himachal Day/Vishu/Bohag Bihu. 

    However, it is to be noted that most days are acceptable for a few cities and states, except for a few days. Following the RBI guidelines, the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks, and regional banks across India will remain close on the mentioned dates. The RBI list of the holiday is divided into three segments, state-specific festivities, religious holidays, and festival celebrations. RBI announces bank holidays in the following category, the Negotiable Instruments Act holiday, Banks' Closing of Accounts, and Real-Time Gross Settlement holiday. 

    Physical banking will be impossible due to the series of holidays; however, the calming news is that bank services, including fund transfers and more, are unaffected due to internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, etc., to remain functional. 

    Last Updated Apr 11, 2022, 11:03 AM IST
