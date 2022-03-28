Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bank Holidays in April 2022: Know the dates when banks will be closed

    According to the list, all commercial and public sector banks will have 14 bank holidays in April 2022. This is due to the fact that the month of April is filled with festivities, including Assam's Bihu and West Bengal's Bengali New Year.

    Bank Holidays in April 2022 Know the dates when banks will be closed gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 28, 2022, 2:52 PM IST

    The Reserve Bank of India determines bank holidays each month, releasing a month-by-month schedule of such days off for private and public lenders at the start of the year. According to the list, all commercial and public sector banks will have 14 bank holidays in April 2022. This is due to the fact that the month of April is filled with festivities, including Assam's Bihu and West Bengal's Bengali New Year.

    Not only that, but the month of April will have a rather lengthy weekend, with banks closing for as many as four consecutive days in various areas of India due to Ambedkar Jayanti, Good Friday, Bohag Bihu, and a weekend leave. The April bank holidays will also feature the annual shutting of bank accounts on April 1, which is designated for bank personnel each year.

    Here's the list of bank holidays in April:

    • April 1: Yearly Bank Account Closure
    • April 2: Gudi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/1st Navratra/Telugu New Year's Day/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)
    • April 3: Sunday
    • April 4: Sarhul
    • April 5: Telangana celebrates Babu Jagjivan Ram's birthday
    • April 9: Second Saturday
    • April 10: Sunday
    • April 14: Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Mahavir Jayanti/Baisakhi/Vaisakhi/Tamil New Year's Day/Cheiraoba/Biju Festival/Bohag Bihu
    • April 15: Good Friday/Bengali New Year's Day/Vishu
    • April 16: Bohag Bihu
    • April 17: Sunday
    • April 21: Garia Puja
    • April 23: Fourth Saturday
    • April 24: Sunday

    Also Read | Nationwide bank strike on March 28-29, banks to be shut for 4 days

     

    Also Read | 4 important tasks you need to finish before March 31

    Also Read | Fuel saving Vs Gender bias: Here's what Jet Airways CEO picked

    Last Updated Mar 28, 2022, 2:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Want to open a PPF account? Check details-dnm

    Want to open a PPF account? Check details

    Indias Crypro tax to begin from April 1, details here - ADT

    India's Crypro tax to begin from April 1, details here

    In early trade, Rupee slips 11 paise against US dollar - ADT

    In early trade, Rupee slips 11 paise against US dollar

    Petrol diesel price hiked 6th time in 7 days; petrol now costlier by Rs 4, diesel by Rs 4.10-dnm

    Petrol, diesel price hiked 6th time in 7 days; petrol now costlier by Rs 4, diesel by Rs 4.10

    Petrol diesel price hiked again; know latest rates in your city-dnm

    Petrol, diesel price hiked again; know latest rates in your city

    Recent Stories

    Want to open a PPF account? Check details-dnm

    Want to open a PPF account? Check details

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Twenty20 T20 format has to be played with lot of fearless mindset - Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson-ayh

    IPL 2022: T20 format has to be played with lot of fearless mindset - RR skipper Samson

    KGF Chapter 2: Who is Anant Nag? Why did Prakash Raj replace him in Yash's film? RBA

    KGF Chapter 2: Who is Anant Nag? Why did Prakash Raj replace him in Yash's film?

    Real reason why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars; read this RBA

    Real reason why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars; read this

    TMC BJP leaders exchange blow in West Bengal Assembly 5 BJP leaders suspended gcw

    TMC, BJP leaders exchange blow in West Bengal Assembly; 5 BJP leaders suspended

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022: Muslim students follow HC order, remove hijab and enter exam centers - ycb

    Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022: Muslim students follow HC order, remove hijab and enter exam centers

    Video Icon
    Man attacks Bihar CM Nitish Kumar after breaching security cordon

    Man attacks Bihar CM Nitish Kumar after breaching security cordon

    Video Icon
    Madrasas brainwash children, I will appeal to CM to ban them: Karnataka MLA Renukacharya - ycb

    Madrasas brainwash children, I will appeal to CM to ban them: Karnataka MLA Renukacharya

    Video Icon
    Bus tragedy in Andhra Pradesh several dead, injured - ycb

    Wedding turns tragic in Andhra Pradesh as bus falls into 50-feet pit killing 7, injuring 45

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant, Ricky Ponting confident of a good start by Delhi Capitals DC-ayh

    IPL 2022: Pant, Ponting confident of a good start by Delhi Capitals

    Video Icon