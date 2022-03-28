Bank Holidays in April 2022: Know the dates when banks will be closed
The Reserve Bank of India determines bank holidays each month, releasing a month-by-month schedule of such days off for private and public lenders at the start of the year. According to the list, all commercial and public sector banks will have 14 bank holidays in April 2022. This is due to the fact that the month of April is filled with festivities, including Assam's Bihu and West Bengal's Bengali New Year.
Not only that, but the month of April will have a rather lengthy weekend, with banks closing for as many as four consecutive days in various areas of India due to Ambedkar Jayanti, Good Friday, Bohag Bihu, and a weekend leave. The April bank holidays will also feature the annual shutting of bank accounts on April 1, which is designated for bank personnel each year.
Here's the list of bank holidays in April:
- April 1: Yearly Bank Account Closure
- April 2: Gudi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/1st Navratra/Telugu New Year's Day/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)
- April 3: Sunday
- April 4: Sarhul
- April 5: Telangana celebrates Babu Jagjivan Ram's birthday
- April 9: Second Saturday
- April 10: Sunday
- April 14: Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Mahavir Jayanti/Baisakhi/Vaisakhi/Tamil New Year's Day/Cheiraoba/Biju Festival/Bohag Bihu
- April 15: Good Friday/Bengali New Year's Day/Vishu
- April 16: Bohag Bihu
- April 17: Sunday
- April 21: Garia Puja
- April 23: Fourth Saturday
- April 24: Sunday
