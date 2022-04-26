Bank holidays in May 2022: Banks to remain closed for 11 days, check dates

Several holidays are region-specific and may vary from state to state and bank to bank.

In May, banks will remain closed for 11 days, including weekends, following the list of holidays announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The list also includes four holidays for festivals, with Sundays and Saturdays (Second and Fourth). Online banking to remain functional even on holidays.

RBI classifies the holiday list as national and regional under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks' Closing of Accounts. Several holidays are region-specific, and also it may vary from state to state and bank to bank.

In May, there are two long weekends; the three days off stretch is on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and Buddha Purnima. If customers have any work related to the bank, they should get it done accordingly.

Check the list of holidays in May 2022:

1) May 1: Weekend (All India)

2) May 2: Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra) (Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram)

3) May 3: Bhagavan Shree Parshuram Jayanti/Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra)/Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya (All India, except Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram)

4) May 8: Weekend (All India)

5) May 9: Birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore (Kolkata)

6) May 14: Second Saturday (All India)

7) May 15: Weekend (All India)

8) May 16: Buddha Purnima

9) May 22: Weekend (All India)

10) May 28: Fourth Saturday (All India)

11) May 29: Sunday (All India)

