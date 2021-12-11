  • Facebook
    Has Shehnaaz Gill replaced Salman Khan in the Bigg Boss 15 house? Here's what we know about the same

    Will Shehnaaz Gill replace Salman Khan in the Bigg Boss 15 house? Here's what we know about the same. Read to know further. The diva rose to fame because of her participation in Bigg Boss.

    Has Shehnaaz Gill replaced Salman Khan in the Bigg Boss 15 house? Here's what we know about the same
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 11, 2021, 7:31 PM IST
    Bigg Boss 15 is having a lot of trouble. This is because the show has been fighting to get a TRP spot, and it has not even made it to the top 10 TV shows the past week. Now there has been an alleged development that says that shall shock all the Bigg Boss fans and has even stunned the  television and Bollywood industry. There are reports doing roundabouts that Ex-Bigg Boss participant Shehnaaz Gill has replaced Salman as the host of Bigg Boss 15.

    Now before all Salman Khan fans get offended and point daggers at the show's makers, take a chill pill. Salman would not be present in one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes of Bigg Boss due to his prior commitments related to his Da-Bangg tour. The makers of Bigg Boss 15 hence decided to approach Shehnaaz Gill to host the following season.  

    Salman fans can chill as this is just a make-shift, stopgap solution. However, fans of Shehnaaz can enjoy it if the reports end up being true. It will be good to see Shehnaaz on the sets of Bigg Boss 15. Reports are also doing around the mills that Shehnaaz was approached to be a wild card participant on the show, but it looks like she turned down the offer. Now it seems like destiny wanted her to be a part of the show. Also read: Will Shehnaaz Gill enter Bigg Boss 15 house? Here's what we know
     

    Previously Google India had posted the results for its Year in Search 2021, and in that list, Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill was declared as the third most searched person. The diva was in the news previously because of her music clip with Badshah. She even had a movie named Honsla Rakh where she was seen opposite Diljit Dosanjh. She even created news after she dropped a considerable amount of weight and posted glamorous photos. Also read: Google 'Year in search 2021': Most searched news events, personalities & more; Check list
     

