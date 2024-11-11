Bigg Boss 18: Kashish Kapoor, Digvijay Rathee rekindle friendship amid teasing over Avinash Mishra

Kashish Kapoor and Digvijay Rathee, former rivals from Splitsvilla 15, are now reconnecting in the Bigg Boss 18 house as wild card entries. Recently, Kashish's admiration for Avinash Mishra sparked light-hearted teasing from Ravi Kishan, leading to playful banter and clarifications with Digvijay

Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 11, 2024, 1:39 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 11, 2024, 1:39 PM IST

Kashish Kapoor and Digvijay Rathee, former participants of Splitsvilla 15 who had become rivals, are gradually rekindling their old friendship in the Bigg Boss 18 house, where they recently entered as wild card contestants. In recent episodes, Kashish was seen talking to Shilpa Shirodkar about Avinash Mishra’s physique, referring to the actor as a “snack.”

In another episode, when Sara Arfeen Khan lost her temper at Avinash, Kashish defended him, noting that she admired his facial features. This interaction was later brought up by Ravi Kishan during a Sunday special episode of Bigg Boss 18. Ravi teased Kashish by mentioning her comments about Avinash and remarked to Digvijay, suggesting that it was a good thing she was no longer interested in him since she now seemed focused on Avinash.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18: Alice Kaushik, Avinash Mishra's cuddling photo sparks controversy | PHOTOS

After the episode, Kashish confronted Digvijay, expressing her frustration over his silence during Ravi’s remarks. She clarified that she was not pursuing anyone. In response, Digvijay playfully teased her, hinting that it was fine if she liked Avinash. Kashish, smiling widely, dismissed Digvijay’s suggestion, asserting that she currently had no romantic interest in anyone.

