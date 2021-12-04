Will Shehnaaz Gill enter Bigg Boss 15 house? Here's what we know

Will Shehnaaz Gill enter the Bigg Boss 15 house? Here's what we know about the same. She was rumoured to be dating Bigg Boss 13 winner, late actor Sidharth Shukla.

Does Shehnaaz Gill even need an introduction? The actress and the singer have created a name for herself post she participated in the Bigg Boss 13 house. She was declared as the finale and was one of the contestants in the Bigg Boss 13 show. Sidharth had won the Bigg Boss 13 title. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 15 is having issues with achieving a spot in the TRP chart; there have been speculations that Shehnaaz has been approached for the show.

Just like any other wild card participant, the actress has been approached to be a part of the Bigg Boss season. However, there has not been any official confirmation on the same. However, there are reports doing roundabouts that she will be seen in the Bigg Boss 15 house. If she says yes to the season, it will be great to see her.

Along with Shehnaaz, the show is also planning to add more faces in order to add tadka to Bigg Boss 15. Shehnaaz has always been away from the limelight after her boyfriend Sidharth Shukla passed away. For the unversed, the actor had passed away because of a heart attack in 2021. After his death, she was seen promoting his film Honsla Rakh with her co-stars.

A few days back, Yahoo had announced the 2021 Year in Review (YIR) for India, a collection of top stars based on the search habit of the audience. Young star Sidharth Shukla who had passed away earlier this year was one of the most searched actor online. Also read: [VIDEO]: Shehnaaz Gill releases tribute video for Sidharth Shukla says, 'Tu mera hai'

Late Sidharth Shukla's rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill had also opened up about her breakup rumours with Sidharth Shukla. She termed the same as ridiculous. In an interview with India Today, the actress revealed to reports about their alleged breakup that it will never happen. Although both Shehnaaz and Sidharth had never admitted to dating, their bond grew strong in the Bigg Boss 13 house. They were called as Sidnaaz by their fans. Also read: Ramiz King to bring back ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’ previously led by Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra

