    Google 'Year in search 2021': Most searched news events, personalities & more; Check list

    Elon Musk, the inventor of Tesla, and celebrities like Vicky Kaushal, Shehnaaz Gill, and Raj Kundra were among those who topped the list.
     

    Google Year in search 2021
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 9, 2021, 12:10 PM IST
    Despite the COVID-19 outbreak and the devastating second wave that created havoc in India, cricket remained at the top of the search rankings this year. According to Google India's 'Year In Search 2021,' the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the ICC T20 World Cup are the top trending queries for the year, beating off COVID-19 vaccination and the CoWin site.

    Apart from the IPL and T20 World Cup, the most anticipated sports events in 2021 were the Euro Cup, Copa America, Wimbledon, Paralympics, and French Open. The Tokyo Olympics, Black Fungus, Afghanistan, West Bengal elections, Tropical Cyclone Tauktae, and lockdown were among India's top ten most searched news events.

    With his historic achievement in the Tokyo Olympics, Neeraj Chopra topped the list of most sought persons, winning independent India's first-ever medal in athletics. He was followed by Aryan Khan, the son of superstar Shahrukh Khan, who became entangled in a massive scandal after being charged by the NCB in an alleged Cordelia cruise drug case in October. PV Sindhu and Bajrang Punia, two more 2020 Tokyo Olympic medalists, were also on the list.

    Also Read | Google Year in Search 2021: Jai Bhim, Shershaah most searched movies

    Elon Musk, the inventor of Tesla, and celebrities like Vicky Kaushal, Shehnaaz Gill, and Raj Kundra were among those who topped the list.

    The catastrophic second wave of COVID-19 struck India hard in April and May, increasing cases and deaths. During the enormous crisis, the 'How to' section led the search chart with inquiries such as 'How to improve oxygen level,' 'How to create oxygen at home,' and 'How to register for covid vaccination.'

    This was evident in its 'Near me' searches this year, with searches on COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19 diagnostics, and COVID-19 hospital taking the top spots. There was also an increase in searches for oxygen cylinders and CT scans. With the lockdowns came an increase in requests for food delivery, tiffin services, and takeout eateries. Most Indians sought to know 'What is Black Fungus', which was one of the most searched phrases. The list included questions ranging from 'What is Taliban?' to 'What is Remdesivir?' to the academic 'What is the factorial of hundred?'

    Last Updated Dec 9, 2021, 12:10 PM IST
