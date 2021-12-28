Bigg Boss 15: Did Abhijit Bichukale bid adieu to the reality show? Here's what we know

Bigg Boss 15 is coming closer to its final week. The show is giving audiences a high dose of entertainment every day. Has Abhijit Bichukale been evicted from the show? Here's what we know about the same.

Bigg Boss 15 is coming closer to its finale. The show is becoming interesting every single day. The makers of the show have been giving housemates a chance to make their positions safe in the finale via the 'ticket to finale tasks'. It looks like the contestants are losing a chance to be the finalist. However, Rakhi Sawant won the first ticket to the finale list.

As per the latest reports, there have been chances of midnight eviction to take place. As per reports, Abhijit Bichukale has the highest chances of getting evicted in the coming week. It was seen in yesterday's episode that housemates had selected Abhijit Bichukale and Rashami Desai as the two participants who would not get the finale ticket. They would be sent for nominations. The report also added that the names of Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, and Umar Riaz were also added in the nomination week.

To talk about Bigg Boss 15, as of now, only Rakhi Sawant has reached the finale week and has been entertaining fans with her quirky dialogues. Talking about Rakhi Sawant, her husband Ritesh Singh has also been evicted from the Bigg Boss 15 house. He had received the least number of votes. His eviction made audiences look at worried Rakhi Sawant, who feared that he would be leaving the Bigg Boss 15 house.

Also read: Bigg Boss 15: 'Rakhi Sawant's marriage to Ritesh Singh is a lie', claims Ritesh's ex-wife Snigdha Priya

Rakhi was in a complete state of shock post-Salman Khan made the announcement that Rakhi's husband had been evicted from the show. What bothered Rakhi was Ritesh, leaving her forever. Salman, who had seen the fearful side of Rakhi, had told her that Ritesh would not leave her. Salman told Rakhi that Ritesh got evicted from the show as he did not get a lot of votes. Later, Rakhi was also seen complaining to Devoleena Bhattacharjee that she would not be able to live without Ritesh. Isn't Bigg Boss 15 interesting?

Also read: Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty pushes Rakhi Sawant in anger, due to Devoleena Bhattacharjee?

