  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss 15: Did Abhijit Bichukale bid adieu to the reality show? Here's what we know

    Bigg Boss 15 is coming closer to its final week. The show is giving audiences a high dose of entertainment every day. Has Abhijit Bichukale been evicted from the show? Here's what we know about the same.
     

    Bigg Boss 15 Did Abhijit Bichukale bid adieu to the reality show? Here's what we know
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 28, 2021, 4:28 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Bigg Boss 15 is coming closer to its finale. The show is becoming interesting every single day. The makers of the show have been giving housemates a chance to make their positions safe in the finale via the 'ticket to finale tasks'. It looks like the contestants are losing a chance to be the finalist. However, Rakhi Sawant won the first ticket to the finale list.

     As per the latest reports, there have been chances of midnight eviction to take place. As per reports, Abhijit Bichukale has the highest chances of getting evicted in the coming week. It was seen in yesterday's episode that housemates had selected Abhijit Bichukale and Rashami Desai as the two participants who would not get the finale ticket. They would be sent for nominations. The report also added that the names of Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, and Umar Riaz were also added in the nomination week.   

    To talk about Bigg Boss 15, as of now, only Rakhi Sawant has reached the finale week and has been entertaining fans with her quirky dialogues. Talking about Rakhi Sawant, her husband Ritesh Singh has also been evicted from the Bigg Boss 15 house. He had received the least number of votes. His eviction made audiences look at worried Rakhi Sawant, who feared that he would be leaving the Bigg Boss 15 house.

    Also read: Bigg Boss 15: 'Rakhi Sawant's marriage to Ritesh Singh is a lie', claims Ritesh's ex-wife Snigdha Priya

    Rakhi was in a complete state of shock post-Salman Khan made the announcement that Rakhi's husband had been evicted from the show. What bothered Rakhi was Ritesh, leaving her forever. Salman, who had seen the fearful side of Rakhi, had told her that Ritesh would not leave her. Salman told Rakhi that Ritesh got evicted from the show as he did not get a lot of votes. Later, Rakhi was also seen complaining to Devoleena Bhattacharjee that she would not be able to live without Ritesh. Isn't Bigg Boss 15 interesting?
    Also read: Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty pushes Rakhi Sawant in anger, due to Devoleena Bhattacharjee?
     

    Last Updated Dec 28, 2021, 4:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 15: SS Rajamouli directs Salman Khan; Alia Bhatt becomes DOP as Jr NTR, Ram Charan spectate drb

    Bigg Boss 15: SS Rajamouli directs Salman Khan; Alia Bhatt becomes DOP as Jr NTR, Ram Charan spectate

    Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant criticises Umar Riaz-Rashami Desai's relationship, check out scj

    Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant criticises Umar Riaz-Rashami Desai's relationship, check out

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case Jacqueline Fernandez Nora Fatehi gifts to be seized by Enforcement Directorate drb

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi’s ‘gifts’ to be seized by Enforcement Directorate

    Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty pushes Rakhi Sawant in anger, due to Devoleena Bhattacharjee?

    Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty pushes Rakhi Sawant in anger, due to Devoleena Bhattacharjee?

    Bigg Boss 15: Did Ritesh Singh reveal that Rakhi Sawant is not his wife?

    Bigg Boss 15: Did Ritesh Singh reveal that Rakhi Sawant is not his wife?

    Recent Stories

    Omicron variant: Doctor certificate on comorbidities not required for precaution dose, says Health Ministry-dnm

    Omicron variant: Doctor’s certificate on comorbidities not required for precaution dose, says Health Ministry

    Here what Rajnikanth said after watching Ranveer Singh's 83; read his review RCB

    Here's what Rajnikanth said after watching Ranveer Singh's 83; read his review

    Meet PM Modis Rs 12 crore Mercedes Maybach S650 armoured car gcw

    Meet PM Modi's Rs 12 crore Mercedes Maybach S650 armoured car

    Apple announces limited edition Beats Studio Buds to celebrate Lunar New Year Details inside gcw

    Apple announces limited edition Beats Studio Buds to celebrate Lunar New Year; Details inside

    South Africa next on the checklist for India

    South Africa next on the checklist for India

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: When MCFC attacks, it also needs to make sure that it is set up defensively - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: When MCFC attacks, it also needs to make sure that it is set up defensively - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NEUFC vs MCFC Match Highlights (Game 42): NorthEast United FC & Mumbai City FC play out thrilling 3-3 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 42): NorthEast United FC & Mumbai City FC play out thrilling 3-3 draw

    Video Icon
    Congress flag fail at 137th Foundation Day; social media in splits, calls it a bad omen

    Congress flag fail at 137th Foundation Day; social media in splits, calls it a bad omen

    Video Icon
    australia Sydney COVID19 testing results goof-up Over 1000 incorrectly told they are negative

    Sydney COVID testing results goof-up: Over 1000 incorrectly told they are negative

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs Mumbai City: MCFC will continue to adapt and develop its style - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: "MCFC will continue to adapt and develop its style" - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie

    Video Icon