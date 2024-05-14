Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Nomination for 10th Week announced; Check list HERE

In the 10th week of Bigg Boss Malayalam season 6, the nomination process took a unique turn with pairs of contestants summoned to nominate each other. However, many pairs failed to reach a decision, resulting in multiple nominations.

In the 10th week of Bigg Boss Malayalam season 6, the nomination process took a unique turn. Contestants were summoned in pairs to the confession room and instructed to mutually decide who among them should be nominated. Failure to decide within the allotted time would lead to both individuals being nominated.

Following the procedure, Jasmin and Abhishek S were the first to be summoned. However, they failed to reach a consensus within the given time, resulting in both of them being nominated. Following them, Jinto and Arjun faced a similar dilemma, each unwilling to spare the other, leading to both being nominated as well. Next, Norah and Ansiba were called upon, with Norah nominating Ansiba, who surprisingly accepted without objection. Similarly, Apsara and Rishi were unable to name anyone, resulting in both being nominated. This pattern continued with Sijo and Sreethu, who also failed to nominate anyone, consequently landing all of them on the nomination list.

Towards the end, Bigg Boss introduced a twist by summoning Nandana, the current house captain, and Sai, the winner of the gem in the hotel task, to the confession room. Instead of nominating, they were instructed to save one nominee. After deliberation, they both chose to save Sijo. Additionally, Resmin received two weeks of direct nomination for physically confronting Jasmin. Consequently, the nomination list for the 10th week comprises Jasmin, Abhishek, Jinto, Arjun, Ansiba, Apsara, Rishi, Sreethu, and Resmin. Notably, Nandana, Sai, Norah, and Sijo were the only contestants excluded from the nomination process.



