    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Saranya Anand evicted from Mohanlal's show; Here's how

    In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6, contestants were tasked with transcribing English letters onto a board in the garden area. Nandana completed the task, while Saranya Anand struggled. Consequently, as per the audience's verdict, Saranya was evicted from the Bigg Boss house.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 12, 2024, 11:29 AM IST

    Mohanlal's Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 has emerged as one of the most popular reality shows on television. With five successful seasons under its belt, the latest season has captivated audiences from the outset. From its engaging theme to diverse contestants, challenging tasks, nomination process, and elimination rounds, every aspect of Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 has kept viewers thoroughly intrigued and entertained.

    For those unfamiliar with the show, this week saw seven contestants nominated due to perceived weaknesses in their gameplay. The nominated contestants include Sijo, Jinto, Saranya, Nandana, Sreerekha, Apsara, and Sreethu.

    In the 9th week's eviction round, Mohanlal asked Apsara, Jinto, Sreethuu, Sijo and Sreerekha to sit, however, he informed that they were not safe and the audience would decide their fate on Sunday (May 12). 

    Then Nandana and Saranya were left for a task. A postman visited the house and delivered envelopes containing English letters to both participants. Their task was to transcribe these letters onto a board in the garden area. However, in the first round, neither contestant had enough letters to complete the given name. Nevertheless, Bigg Boss announced that the postman would return. Subsequently, the postman arrived once more, providing additional envelopes to both contestants.

    In the second round, Nandana completed the name, while Saranya struggled to do so. Following this, Bigg Boss made the official announcement. As per the audience's verdict, Saranya bid farewell to the Bigg Boss house after spending over 60 days in the show.
     

