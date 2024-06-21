Bengaluru: JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna accused of same-sex sexual assault, complaint filed

Dr. Suraj Revanna, an MLC and son of ex-minister Revanna, faces serious allegations of sexually assaulting a young JDS party worker from Arakalagudu. The incident reportedly occurred on June 16 at a farmhouse in Channarayapatna taluk. This accusation, adding to past charges against his brother Prajchal, has sparked significant controversy and embarrassment for Revanna's family.

A serious allegation of sexual assault has been levelled against Dr Suraj Revanna, a member of the Legislative Council and the elder son of former minister Revanna. This accusation involves the alleged sexual abuse of a young man, who is a party worker from the JDS in Arakalagudu, Hassan district.

The victim has filed a complaint with the Director General and Inspector General of Police, alleging that on the night of June 16, he was forcibly taken to a farmhouse in Gannikada, Channarayapatna taluk, where he was sexually assaulted by Dr Suraj Revanna. This incident has added to the family's woes, as another son, Prajchal, was previously accused of rape.

The complainant has also referred the matter to the Chief Minister, Home Minister, and the Superintendent of Police in Hassan. The complaint has generated significant discussion and controversy within the district.

The victim travelled to Bengaluru to lodge the complaint, which has further embarrassed Revanna's family with these disturbing accusations.

