    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Resmin Bai evicted from Mohanlal's show in 11th week

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Despite her efforts and popularity, Resmin Bai was eliminated after failing to secure enough balls in the eviction task. Her journey on the show showcased her determination and competitive spirit.

    First Published May 23, 2024, 12:22 PM IST

    Another contestant has been evicted from Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6. Last week's eviction occurred during Wednesday's episode. Due to family week, Mohanlal did not appear on the show last Saturday and Sunday. He returned on Tuesday and Wednesday, during which his birthday was also celebrated. The eviction took place on Wednesday (May 22).

    Abhishek, Jasmin, Jinto, Arjun, Ansiba, Apsara, Rishi, Sreethu, and Resmin were present for the eviction. Although Resmin Bhai entered Bigg Boss as a commoner, she bid adieu after 70 days, having quickly become an important member of the house.

    In the eviction round, they were tasked with collecting balls and placing them in a designated case. Bigg Boss announced that those who could arrange 20 balls with names written on the podium provided by Bigg Boss would be saved. Abhishek, Jinto, Sreethu, Apsara, Ansiba, and Rishi managed to do so and were saved. Resmin and Jasmin were left behind. In the final round, Resmin failed to gather 20 balls, resulting in her eviction.

    A native of Kochi, Resmin Bai entered Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 as a commoner but quickly became a strong contestant through various interventions. She is a teacher at St. Teresa's College and a well-known kabaddi star. Her interest in kabaddi led her to study physical education after Plus Two, aiming to become a sports teacher. Despite her eviction, Resmin made a significant impact and secured her place in the Bigg Boss house.
     

