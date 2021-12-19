  • Facebook
    Bigg Boss 15: 'Rakhi Sawant's marriage to Ritesh Singh is a lie', claims Ritesh's ex-wife Snigdha Priya

    In a shocking turn of events, Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh Kumar/Singh's ex-wife Snigdha Priya has made explosive statements on Rakhi's husband. Read to know all details related to the same.
     

    Bigg Boss 15: 'Rakhi Sawant's marriage to Ritesh Singh is a lie', claims Ritesh's ex-wife Snigdha Priya
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 19, 2021, 2:53 PM IST
    Bigg Boss 15 has been creating a lot of headlines. In a shocking turn of events, Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh Kumar/Singh's ex-wife Snigdha Priya has made an explosive allegation. During an interview with Times Of India, she claimed that she was shocked to know that he is married to Rakhi.

    She said she couldn't believe how he managed to marry a celebrity like Rakhi. According to her it's a lie, and so are his claims of being an NRI and owning a company. She claims that he is married to her and that his marriage to Rakhi is against the law. She also accused Ritesh of domestic violence and said that the Ritesh people see on Bigg Boss 15 is her husband.

    She revealed that she had got married to him on December 1, 2014. It was an arranged marriage. Initially, they lived in his hometown, Bettiah (Bihar), and in March 2015, they moved to Chennai. They had a kid in December that year. In the seven years of marriage that she has lived with him, she alleged that Ritesh would often hit her, but the final nail in the coffin was the incident that took place on February 18, 2017, in Chennai. Things escalated to the extent that the violence was intolerable. He hit her four hours with his belt, when Ritesh's mother (Madhubala Devi) and sister (Vandana Singh) came to visit them. She was taken to the hospital and from there, and she managed to go back to back to the home of her parents'. Also read: Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant tells Shamita Shetty to hide everything in her bra, here's why
              

    Priya had also revealed that her father had filed a complaint of domestic violence and assault against the actress at a local police station in Bihar. She had said that later Ritesh had come to pick her up eight months later and promised her father that he wouldn't raise his hand on her. Since she didn't want her child to be deprived of his father's love. Also read: Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan judges as Rakhi Sawant, Shamita Shetty battle it out with dance; watch
     

