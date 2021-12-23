Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty pushes Rakhi Sawant in anger, due to Devoleena Bhattacharjee?

Bigg Boss 15 is creating a lot of news due to the fights taking place in the house due to Shamita Shetty, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rakhi Sawant. Here's what had happened in the house lately.

It looks like fights are increasing in the Bigg Boss 15 house as contestants are fighting to reach the finale. The makers of the show released a new promo, where wildcard participants Rakhi Sawant and Shamita Shetty are seen fighting. Shamita is seen filled with rage, and the promo shows that Shamita slams Rakhi for her biased nature. She also tells Rakhi that Devoleena is controlling Rakhi.

Shamita tells in the clip that everyone is able to see that she is controlling and asks Rakhi if she is blind. The Mohabbatein actress also pushed Rakhi. Nishant Bhat on the other side was seen getting irritated and said, "Yeh nahi khel sakte hum (We cannot play like this).” Rakhi also gave back to Shamita by saying that "Main bhi dekhti hu kya karegi"

There have been a lot of things that are happening in the Bigg Boss 15 house. As a part of the new ticket to the finale mission, the house previously was turned into a museum. This was because it was believed that some of the participants stole things. In the assigned task, some of the participants had to be thieves, and Shamita was one of them.

Even before Rakhi had started the task, she was seen telling Shamita that, as the contestants will be busy fighting, she shall distract them and keep them busy. Chori karke chupa lena, she says while pointing at Shamita's breast. Shamita wonders how she shall hide things in her bra to which Rakhi says, "Bhagwaan nein kuch diya na diya ho, humko fixed tijoriyaan di hain." Shamita replies back by saying that she loves her. Rakhi is one of the participants who has already made it to the finale. She is one of the strongest contestants in the Bigg Boss house. Her husband Ritesh is also a part of the show.

