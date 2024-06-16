Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Jinto Bodycraft wins Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6; Check full list of winners

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 Grand Finale: Jinto Bodycraft won the coveted trophy of this season with a whopping cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. The grand finale took place on Sunday (June 16).

    Jinto wins Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 16, 2024, 11:01 PM IST

    After months of anticipation, Bigg Boss Malayalam finally unveiled the season 6 winner on Sunday (June 16), and it was none other than Jinto Bodycraft who clinched the coveted title. The ecstatic moment saw Jinto not only crowned the champion but also walking away with an impressive cash prize of Rs 50 lakhs. The grand finale, a spectacular event hosted by the legendary Mohanlal, kicked off at 7 pm, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats as they awaited the thrilling announcement.

    The popular reality show, hosted by superstar Mohanlal, captivated audiences for over three months with its intriguing mix of contestants, fresh themes, wild card entries, and mind-boggling twists in the game. Jinto, Jasmine, Arjun, Rishi, and Abhishek were the five contestants who made it to the final. Each contestant has built a substantial fan base, making the competition for the top spot incredibly fierce.

    Among the five contestants who reached the grand finale of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6, television actor and dancer Rishi was the first to be evicted, making him the fourth runner-up of the show. Following Rishi Kumar's eviction, Abhishek Sreekumar was also eliminated from the Bigg Boss house, leaving three finalists. With the exit of Abhishek and Rishi, Jinto, Jasmine, and Arjun advanced to the Top 3.

    Further narrowing the field, another contestant was evicted from the show, leaving just two finalists. Jasmine Jaffar, the only female contestant among the five finalists, was eliminated this time, making her the second runner-up. A touching moment occurred when Jasmine reunited with her brother following her eviction. On stage with host Mohanlal, she was visibly elated to see her brother after months of separation.

    Winners of Season 6:

    4th Runner-Up- Rishi Kumar

    3rd Runner Up- Abhishek Sreekumar

    2nd Runner Up- Jasmin Jaffar

    1st Runner Up- Arjun Syam

    Winner- Jinto

    Jinto Bodycraft’s career as a celebrity personal trainer and former bodybuilder is distinguished by significant accomplishments and contributions to the fitness industry. Renowned for training celebrities such as Hanan and Shane Nigam, he has established himself as a highly sought-after fitness expert. As a contestant on Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6, Jinto brought a unique mix of fitness expertise and charisma.

    Launched on March 10 this year with an initial roster of 19 contestants, Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 set a new record for the highest number of participants. An additional six contestants joined midway through the season, bringing the total to 25. The lineup featured a mix of celebrities, social media influencers, and three commoners selected through auditions.

    In the fifth edition of the show, Malayalam director Akhil Marar took home the winner's title, with Reneesha Rahiman securing the runner-up position.
     

    Last Updated Jun 16, 2024, 11:26 PM IST
