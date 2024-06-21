T20 World Cup 2024, Eng vs SA: Controversy erupts as Mark Wood's catch get denied by third umpire (WATCH)

A dramatic moment in the T20 World Cup 2024 saw Mark Wood's catch of Quinton de Kock controversially denied by the third umpire, sparking intense debate and keeping South Africa in a strong position against England in their Super 8 clash.

A major controversy unfolded in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match between England and South Africa, as a contentious catch involving England pacer Mark Wood and South African batter Quinton de Kock took center stage. The match, taking place at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia, saw de Kock's strong performance challenged by an umpiring decision that has sparked significant debate.

Here’s the video of the controversial catch:

Quinton de Kock has been in stellar form, and his batting prowess was on full display against England. His aggressive play put the England National Cricket Team on the backfoot early in the match, showcasing his ability to dominate the opposition bowlers. However, a pivotal moment occurred in the 9th over, which could have changed the course of the game.

In the 9th over, bowled by Adil Rashid, a tossed-up delivery outside the leg stump enticed de Kock into playing a sweep shot. The ball went airborne, seemingly presenting an easy catch opportunity for Mark Wood. Wood moved forward to take the catch, but the ball came in very low. He claimed the catch, but the third umpire's decision sparked controversy.

Upon review, the third umpire determined that the ball had touched the ground, ruling de Kock not out. Mark Wood, convinced that his fingers were underneath the ball, contested the decision with the on-field umpires. Despite his arguments, the replays clearly showed the ball making contact with the ground, granting de Kock a crucial reprieve.

This incident has led to heated discussions among players and fans alike, with opinions divided on whether the third umpire's call was justified. Quinton de Kock's continued presence at the crease significantly bolstered South Africa's position in the match, emphasising the impact of the umpire's decision on the game's dynamics.

As the T20 World Cup 2024 progresses, moments like these underscore the importance of accurate umpiring and the role of technology in modern cricket. The incident also highlights the fine margins that can influence the outcome of high-stakes matches, leaving fans eagerly awaiting further developments in the tournament.

Latest Videos