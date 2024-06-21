Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    T20 World Cup 2024, Eng vs SA: Controversy erupts as Mark Wood's catch get denied by third umpire (WATCH)

    A dramatic moment in the T20 World Cup 2024 saw Mark Wood's catch of Quinton de Kock controversially denied by the third umpire, sparking intense debate and keeping South Africa in a strong position against England in their Super 8 clash.

    T20 World Cup 2024, Eng vs SA: Controversy erupts as Mark Wood's catch get denied by third umpire (WATCH) osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 21, 2024, 9:42 PM IST

    A major controversy unfolded in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match between England and South Africa, as a contentious catch involving England pacer Mark Wood and South African batter Quinton de Kock took center stage. The match, taking place at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia, saw de Kock's strong performance challenged by an umpiring decision that has sparked significant debate.

    Here’s the video of the controversial catch:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ICC (@icc)

    Quinton de Kock has been in stellar form, and his batting prowess was on full display against England. His aggressive play put the England National Cricket Team on the backfoot early in the match, showcasing his ability to dominate the opposition bowlers. However, a pivotal moment occurred in the 9th over, which could have changed the course of the game.

    In the 9th over, bowled by Adil Rashid, a tossed-up delivery outside the leg stump enticed de Kock into playing a sweep shot. The ball went airborne, seemingly presenting an easy catch opportunity for Mark Wood. Wood moved forward to take the catch, but the ball came in very low. He claimed the catch, but the third umpire's decision sparked controversy.

    Upon review, the third umpire determined that the ball had touched the ground, ruling de Kock not out. Mark Wood, convinced that his fingers were underneath the ball, contested the decision with the on-field umpires. Despite his arguments, the replays clearly showed the ball making contact with the ground, granting de Kock a crucial reprieve.

    This incident has led to heated discussions among players and fans alike, with opinions divided on whether the third umpire's call was justified. Quinton de Kock's continued presence at the crease significantly bolstered South Africa's position in the match, emphasising the impact of the umpire's decision on the game's dynamics.

    As the T20 World Cup 2024 progresses, moments like these underscore the importance of accurate umpiring and the role of technology in modern cricket. The incident also highlights the fine margins that can influence the outcome of high-stakes matches, leaving fans eagerly awaiting further developments in the tournament.

    Last Updated Jun 21, 2024, 9:42 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Euro 2024: Huge blow for Scotland as Kieran Tierney ruled out due to hamstring injury, fans disheartened osf

    Euro 2024: Huge blow for Scotland as Kieran Tierney ruled out due to hamstring injury, fans disheartened

    Babar Azam to take legal action against match-fixing accusations by journalist Mubasher Lucman: Report osf

    Babar Azam to take legal action against match-fixing accusations by journalist Mubasher Lucman: Report

    Afghanistan and Bangladesh set for exciting white-ball series in Greater Noida this July osf

    Afghanistan and Bangladesh set for exciting white-ball series in Greater Noida this July

    T20 World Cup 2024: England vs South Africa weather & pitch report of Daren Sammy Cricket Stadium in St Lucia osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: England vs South Africa weather & pitch report of Daren Sammy Cricket Stadium in St Lucia

    T20 World Cup 2024: Irfan Pathan labels Jasprit Bumrah as 'RBI' of Indian cricket osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Irfan Pathan labels Jasprit Bumrah as 'RBI' of Indian cricket

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka Congress MLC Suraj Revanna accused of same-sex sexual assault by JDS worker, complaint filed vkp

    Bengaluru: JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna accused of same-sex sexual assault, complaint filed

    Euro 2024: Ukraine keep knockout hopes alive with thrilling comeback win over Slovakia osf

    Euro 2024: Ukraine keep knockout hopes alive with thrilling comeback win over Slovakia

    Actor Suriya calls for prohibition policy, calls Tamil Nadu hooch case 'alarming'; check details AJR

    Actor Suriya calls for prohibition policy, calls Tamil Nadu hooch case 'alarming'; check details

    Euro 2024: Huge blow for Scotland as Kieran Tierney ruled out due to hamstring injury, fans disheartened osf

    Euro 2024: Huge blow for Scotland as Kieran Tierney ruled out due to hamstring injury, fans disheartened

    Niamh Charles turns 25: Top 10 quotes by the England soccer star osf

    Niamh Charles turns 25: Top 10 quotes by the England soccer star

    Recent Videos

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon