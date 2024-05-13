Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Host Mohanlal dismisses 'power team', introduces 'people's room' for all

    In a significant move, host Mohanlal announced the abolishment of the Power Team in the 10th week of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6. Additionally, he introduced the People's Room, formerly known as the Power Room, allowing all contestants equal access.
     

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 13, 2024, 12:57 PM IST

    The standout feature of Malayalam Bigg Boss Season 6 was the introduction of the Power Team. Chosen based on their performance in weekly games, this team wielded significant influence in the house, enjoying special privileges and immunity from nominations. The Power Team became the focal point of the game dynamics, shaping the course of events within the Bigg Boss house.

    The Power Team system in Bigg Boss Season 6 faced criticism from both viewers and contestants. Many felt that it allowed contestants who played it safe to escape facing the public vote, thereby bypassing the audience's judgment. Additionally, fans of the show expressed concerns about certain contestants exhibiting an attitude of superiority and entitlement once they attained power within the house.

    In the weekend episode on Sunday (May 12), Bigg Boss host Mohanlal announced that there would be no continuation of the Power Team system in the upcoming days of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6. Mohanlal made this declaration while addressing Sreetu, Jinto, and Arjun, who were selected as the Power Team for the week.

    Before making the announcement, Mohanlal sought the opinions of other contestants in the house regarding the Power Team. Those who had not yet been part of the team expressed their belief that the Power Team provided an advantage to those playing it safe. Jasmin further suggested that some contestants were evading accountability by joining the Power Team and advocated for avoiding it to give everyone a fair chance to play individually.

    In a subsequent announcement, Mohanlal declared that there would be no Power Team in the 10th week of the show. He further revealed that the Power Room would undergo a transformation and be renamed the People's Room, where any contestant could enter freely.

    Last Updated May 13, 2024, 12:57 PM IST
