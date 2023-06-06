Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Drive EP11: 5 iconic cars that are gone, but not forgotten - WATCH

    In this episode of The Drive, Indigomusic.com's RJ Rohit talks about five iconic Indian cars that are gone, but not forgotten.

    First Published Jun 6, 2023, 12:34 PM IST

    Over the past few years, the Indian auto sector has experienced multiple fold growth, with new models being released in rapid succession. We yearn for the simpler days when we consider the modern cars, which are jam-packed with features, technology, and a variety of additional equipment. Here is a look back at some of the most famous vehicles to have driven on Indian  roads. By virtue of their widespread appeal, several of them gained significance, but a handful of them even altered the course of the Indian car industry.

    While Maruti Suzuki 800 would be one of the most obvious cars, Indigomusic.com's RJ Rohit tells you why Hindustan Motors' Ambassador, Contessa, Premier Padmini, Daewoo Matiz and Ford Escort are his top 5 picks of most iconic cars that can never be forgotten.

