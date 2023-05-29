The Drive EP10: Top 4 premium hatchback cars in India 2023 - WATCH

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    In this episode of The Drive, Indigomusic.com's RJ Rohit tells you the top 4 premium hatchbacks to condiser buying in India in 2023.

    First Published May 29, 2023, 3:58 PM IST

    Even though SUVs may be all the rage right now, luxury hatchbacks continue to offer excellent value for the majority of Indian vehicle purchasers. Premium hatchbacks are on par with compact SUVs in terms of creature amenities, engine choices, and even safety, although lacking some of the usual SUV characteristics. They offer a better value proposition because they are generally more affordable than the latter. 

    In this episode of The Drive, Indigomusic.com's RJ Rohit tells you why Tata Altroz, the all-new Hyundai i20, Maruti Baleno and Toyota Glanza are the top 4 premium hatchback cars to consider buying in 2023.

    Watch here:

