    The Drive EP07: Top 5 off-road cars to buy in 2023 - WATCH

    Indigomusic.com's RJ Rohit tells you why Mahindra Thar, Force Gurkha, Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Toyota Hilux and Jeep Wrangler are the top 5 off-road cars to consider buying in 2023.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published May 8, 2023, 1:45 PM IST

    Driving through the wilderness, mud, dirt, gravel, grasslands, stones, riverbeds, and very rocky roads is a gut-wrenching experience. Off-roading is becoming increasingly popular in India as individuals seek ways to satisfy their urge for adventure and reckless tendencies. Both foreign and Indian manufacturers are offering new models and alluring updates to current models to keep up with demand.

    Indigomusic.com's RJ Rohit tells you why Mahindra Thar, Force Gurkha, Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Toyota Hilux and Jeep Wrangler are the top 5 off-road cars to consider buying in 2023.

