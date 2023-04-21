Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Drive EP06: 5 iconic motorcycles of yesteryear - WATCH

    Indigomusic.com's RJ Rohit takes us down the memory lane by talking about five iconic motorcycles of the yesteryear in this episode of The Drive.

    The Drive EP06: 5 iconic motorcycles of yesteryear - WATCH snt
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Apr 21, 2023, 3:38 PM IST

    India's motorcycle industry has expanded rapidly, and nearly every motorbike manufacturer worldwide has established a presence there. And the journey to becoming the biggest two-wheeler market has been an exciting one, with some iconic two-wheelers stamping their authority in the last few decades. Today, almost every bike maker sells its products in the country. Superbikes, adventure motorcycles, commuter bikes, entry-level sports, large power cruisers, small scooters, and even some of the most cutting-edge electric two-wheelers are all available to Indians. 

    Indigomusic.com's RJ Rohit takes us down memory lane by talking about five iconic motorcycles of yesteryear in this episode of The Drive. He tells you why Royal Enfield Taurus, Kinetic Honda ZX, Bajaj Chetak, Yezdi Roadking and Yamaha RX 100 are the top 5 iconic motorcycles.

    Last Updated Apr 21, 2023, 3:38 PM IST
