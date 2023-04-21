The Drive EP06: 5 iconic motorcycles of yesteryear - WATCH

Indigomusic.com's RJ Rohit takes us down the memory lane by talking about five iconic motorcycles of the yesteryear in this episode of The Drive.

India's motorcycle industry has expanded rapidly, and nearly every motorbike manufacturer worldwide has established a presence there. And the journey to becoming the biggest two-wheeler market has been an exciting one, with some iconic two-wheelers stamping their authority in the last few decades. Today, almost every bike maker sells its products in the country. Superbikes, adventure motorcycles, commuter bikes, entry-level sports, large power cruisers, small scooters, and even some of the most cutting-edge electric two-wheelers are all available to Indians.

Also read: The Drive EP05: Top 5 midsize SUVs to buy in 2023 - WATCH

Indigomusic.com's RJ Rohit takes us down memory lane by talking about five iconic motorcycles of yesteryear in this episode of The Drive. He tells you why Royal Enfield Taurus, Kinetic Honda ZX, Bajaj Chetak, Yezdi Roadking and Yamaha RX 100 are the top 5 iconic motorcycles.