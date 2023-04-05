Skoda Slavia scores 5 stars in crash safety from Global NCAP | WATCH

Slavia, which is also a part of the India 2.0 project, received a five star safety rating, both for adults and children from the Global NCAP rating. India is the third largest car market for Skoda and numero uno in Europe.

In the most current Global New Car Assessment Programme (Global NCAP) accident tests, the Skoda Slavia car received a perfect 5-Star rating out of 5. Additionally, this advances the Safer Cars for India cause and establishes Skoda Auto as the only automaker in India to have an inventory complete of crash-tested vehicles with 5-star ratings for both adult and kid occupants. The Slavia is now the safest vehicle ever evaluated by the Global NCAP.

Up to six airbags, electronic stability control, multi-collision braking, traction control, anti-lock brakes, ISOFIX child seat mounts, Top Tether anchor points, rain-sensing wipers, automated lighting, and tyre-pressure monitoring are among the safety features that the Slavia is fitted with.

Also Read | Maruti Suzuki breaks silence after Alto K10 and WagonR score poor in crash tests

The Slavia received a distinct 5-Star rating for adult employment after scoring 29.71 out of a possible 34 points. The sedan received a score of 42 out of 49 for kid passengers, earning it a 5-star rating for child protection. According to the newer, tougher test procedures, this makes the Slavia the safest vehicle ever evaluated by the Global NCAP.

As per the company, Skoda Slavia’s skeletal structure is laser welded. The structure comprises high strength steel, and has been built to mitigate and absorb the impact of the crash across the outer shell of the car rather than the inner cabin.

The Slavia is a completely secure vehicle from the inside out thanks to its rigid and impact-absorbing body construction, which works in conjunction with a variety of active and inactive safety technologies.

Also Read | Skoda Octavia discontinued in India, Superb could be next