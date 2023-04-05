Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Skoda Slavia scores 5 stars in crash safety from Global NCAP | WATCH

    Slavia, which is also a part of the India 2.0 project, received a five star safety rating, both for adults and children from the Global NCAP rating. India is the third largest car market for Skoda and numero uno in Europe.

    Skoda Slavia scores 5 stars in crash safety from Global NCAP Watch gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 5, 2023, 3:55 PM IST

    In the most current Global New Car Assessment Programme (Global NCAP) accident tests, the Skoda Slavia car received a perfect 5-Star rating out of 5. Additionally, this advances the Safer Cars for India cause and establishes Skoda Auto as the only automaker in India to have an inventory complete of crash-tested vehicles with 5-star ratings for both adult and kid occupants. The Slavia is now the safest vehicle ever evaluated by the Global NCAP. 

    Up to six airbags, electronic stability control, multi-collision braking, traction control, anti-lock brakes, ISOFIX child seat mounts, Top Tether anchor points, rain-sensing wipers, automated lighting, and tyre-pressure monitoring are among the safety features that the Slavia is fitted with.

    Also Read | Maruti Suzuki breaks silence after Alto K10 and WagonR score poor in crash tests

    The Slavia received a distinct 5-Star rating for adult employment after scoring 29.71 out of a possible 34 points. The sedan received a score of 42 out of 49 for kid passengers, earning it a 5-star rating for child protection. According to the newer, tougher test procedures, this makes the Slavia the safest vehicle ever evaluated by the Global NCAP.

    As per the company, Skoda Slavia’s skeletal structure is laser welded. The structure comprises high strength steel, and has been built to mitigate and absorb the impact of the crash across the outer shell of the car rather than the inner cabin. 

    The Slavia is a completely secure vehicle from the inside out thanks to its rigid and impact-absorbing body construction, which works in conjunction with a variety of active and inactive safety technologies. 

    Also Read | Skoda Octavia discontinued in India, Superb could be next

    Last Updated Apr 5, 2023, 3:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mahindra Thar Scorpio XUV700 witness price hike Check out how much you will have to pay now gcw

    Mahindra Thar, Scorpio, XUV700 price hiked; Check out how much you will have to pay

    Maruti Suzuki breaks silence after Alto K10 and WagonR score poor in crash tests

    Maruti Suzuki breaks silence after Alto K10 and WagonR score poor in crash tests

    The Drive EP04 Top 4 650cc bikes to buy in 2023 snt

    The Drive EP04: Top 4 650cc bikes to buy in 2023

    Skoda Octavia discontinued in India marks end of executive sedan Superb could be next gcw

    Skoda Octavia discontinued in India, Superb could be next

    Watch Bill Gates takes ride in self driving car here is what he said gcw

    Watch: Bill Gates takes ride in self-driving car, here's what he said

    Recent Stories

    Centre issues advisory over Hanuman Jayanti, orders states, UTs to ensure law and order AJR

    Centre issues advisory over Hanuman Jayanti, orders states, UTs to ensure law and order

    First batch of Indian Hajj pilgrims to reach Saudi Arabia on May 21 anr

    First batch of Indian Haj pilgrims to reach Saudi Arabia on May 21

    Portions on RSS ban, Mahatma Gandhi dropped from NCERT Class 12 textbook

    Portions on RSS ban, Mahatma Gandhi dropped from NCERT Class 12 textbook

    IPL 2023: RR Rajasthan Royals star Yuzvendra Chahal wife Dhanashree Verma black fashion sense delights fans (SEXY PICTURES)-ayh

    IPL 2023: RR star Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma's black fashion sense delights fans (SEXY PICTURES)

    IPL 2023: KKR rope in Jason Roy for Rs 2.8 crore; will he play match against RCB snt

    IPL 2023: KKR rope in Jason Roy for Rs 2.8 crore; will he play match against RCB?

    Recent Videos

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon