    Skoda Octavia discontinued in India, Superb could be next

    The Octavia has been removed from the brand’s official website, which indicates that the car has been discontinued from the Indian market. The Skoda Octavia is yet another victim of the BS6 Phase 2 emission norms, which came into effect on April 1, 2023. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 4, 2023, 3:03 PM IST

    One of the most prestigious sedans made by India's top automaker, Skoda Octavia, was taken down from the company's official website, which indicates that the company has ultimately chosen to stop producing the car. In light of the BS6 Phase 2 pollution standards, which went into effect on April 1, the decision to stop manufacturing was made.

    If one investigates the causes, it turns out that the Octavia's engine did not meet the newly implemented rules, which led to the company's feature-packed cars being discontinued.

    The low demand for the Octavia sedan can be attributed to the overall shift in the market to SUVs, with a smaller base of car buyers looking to buy sedans. The Slavia midsize sedan, Kushaq midsize SUV and Kodiaq premium SUV have also been updated to meet the RDE norms.

    As it employs the same powertrain that is in violation of the new Real Driving Emissions norms, there is a possibility that the Super will be the next victim.

    Along with the Skoda, Mahindra also took the KUV100 NXT mini SUV off of its official website. Hyundai is one of the companies that hasn't totally stopped producing any models, though. The vehicle's powertrain has undergone some major modifications that keep it moving.

    In the meantime, the Actual Driving Emissions standards, or Phase II of the BS6 emissions guidelines, were introduced for the Indian automotive industry to measure the pollutants that their cars were releasing in a real-world driving scenario. Many of the major automakers began making changes to their vehicles or stopped producing certain models that did not meet the new rule requirements in order to conform with the government's new regulations.

