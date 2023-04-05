Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maruti Suzuki breaks silence after Alto K10 and WagonR score poor in crash tests

    A spokesperson for the Gurugram-based carmaker said that Maruti Suzuki has always prioritized safety and India's crash safety regulations are almost identical to European standards, and all the company's models comply with these regulations and are properly tested and certified by the Government of India.

    Maruti Suzuki breaks silence after Alto K10 and WagonR score poor in crash tests
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 5, 2023, 11:47 AM IST

    Maruti Suzuki is a popular car brand in India. But the safety of Maruti cars has often been debated. Maruti's Alto K10 and WagonR failed miserably in the recent Global NCAP crash tests. Following this, the safety of Maruti Suzuki cars has again become a topic of discussion. 

    It is a shocking fact that two of the most popular hatchbacks from India's largest car manufacturers have performed miserably in terms of safety. In particular, both cars scored zero stars for child safety. The Alto K10 with a two-star rating and the Wagon R with a one-star rating are now some of the lowest-rated cars by the global agency. 

    The reality is that Maruti Suzuki didn't give much importance to ratings until now. But Maruti has been caught off guard by the fact that two of the company's best-selling models have fared poorly in tests. News agency PTI reported that the company has responded to the crash test results. 

    Responding to the test results, Maruti Suzuki has assured that it will take all measures to manufacture safe cars for Indian consumers. A spokesperson for the Gurugram-based carmaker told PTI that Maruti Suzuki has always prioritized safety and India's crash safety regulations are almost identical to European standards, and all the company's models comply with these regulations and are properly tested and certified by the Government of India. 

    Maruti Suzuki cars have historically performed poorly in crash tests conducted by agencies such as Global NCAP. The agency has tested other Maruti cars before the Alto K10 and WagonR. The results are encouraging. Swift, S-Presso and Ignis are the Maruti cars previously tested by Global NCAP. All three models tested last year earned one star each in the senior occupant protection category.

    Maruti Suzuki says that all cars manufactured for India have adequate safety features approved by the Indian government. The carmaker also offers additional safety features like hill-hold assist, 360-degree view camera and HuD display. The carmaker said it will continue to keep safety as one of its top priorities while building cars for customers. 

    The company also says that Maruti will focus more on launching the Indian version of Bharat NCAP instead of global rating agencies. The company states that it believes the government will come up with Bharat NCAP, an India-specific safety rating process, which will be more meaningful to Indian consumers.

    Meanwhile, Global NCAP is keen to see how Maruti cars fair in the Bharat NCAP crash test. David Ward, president of the Towards Zero Foundation, said that with Bharat NCAP soon to begin, they will challenge Maruti Suzuki to engage with other leading domestic manufacturers, including Volkswagen and Skoda, to demonstrate their commitment to road safety and consumer protection. 

    Bharat NCAP, India's own vehicle safety assessment agency, is expected to conduct crash tests of vehicles manufactured in the country this year. The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had issued a draft notification in this regard in June last year and the tests are likely to begin this month. 

    Last Updated Apr 5, 2023, 11:47 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    The Drive EP04 Top 4 650cc bikes to buy in 2023 snt

    The Drive EP04: Top 4 650cc bikes to buy in 2023

    Skoda Octavia discontinued in India marks end of executive sedan Superb could be next gcw

    Skoda Octavia discontinued in India, Superb could be next

    Watch Bill Gates takes ride in self driving car here is what he said gcw

    Watch: Bill Gates takes ride in self-driving car, here's what he said

    Over 380,000 pending bookings for Maruti maximum orders for Ertiga Grand Vitara Jimny Baleno more gcw

    Over 380,000 pending bookings for Maruti; maximum orders for Ertiga, Grand Vitara, Jimny & more

    The Drive EP03: Top 3 sedans to buy in 2023 snt

    The Drive EP03: Top 3 sedans to buy in 2023

    Recent Stories

    Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep gets threat letters amid speculations about his BJP entry, case filed AJR

    Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep gets threat letters amid speculations about his BJP entry, case filed

    IPL 2023, DC vs GT: Hardik Pandya hails Sai Sudharsan post-Gujarat Titans triumph over Delhi Capitals-ayh

    IPL 2023, DC vs GT: Hardik Pandya hails Sai Sudharsan post-Gujarat Titans' triumph over Delhi Capitals

    Attappadi Madhu lynching case: Court sentences 13 accused to seven years rigorous imprisonment anr

    BREAKING: Kerala Lynching Case: Court sentences 13 accused to 7 years rigorous imprisonment

    Supreme Court lifts Centre's ban on MediaOne, rejects MHA's 'national security' argument AJR

    Supreme Court lifts Centre's ban on MediaOne, rejects MHA's 'national security' argument

    Priyanka Chopra opens up on how she has 'good luck' from millions of Indians; read details vma

    Priyanka Chopra opens up on how she has 'good luck' from millions of Indians; read details

    Recent Videos

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon