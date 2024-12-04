Listening loudly? Learn how earbuds can harm your hearing

High volume from earphones/earbuds can damage hearing. Doctors warn it can harm sensitive cells and lead to health problems.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 4, 2024, 12:55 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 4, 2024, 12:55 PM IST

Earbuds can diminish your hearing. Essential for communication and entertainment today, overuse can lead to hearing loss. High volume and prolonged use can damage sensitive ear cells that convert sound waves into electrical signals, potentially causing hearing loss.

article_image2

Image: Getty

Using high volume for clear sound is harmful and gradually reduces hearing ability. Regular earphone use can cause bacteria growth, leading to ear infections and hearing problems.

article_image3

Image: Getty

The ear has three main parts: outer, middle, and inner. The cochlea in the inner ear sends sound messages to the brain. High volume harms this.

article_image4

Use earphones moderately. Keep volume below 60% and limit use to under 60 minutes, then rest your ears.

