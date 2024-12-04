Kareena Kapoor to Kriti Sanon: 8 Bollywood celebs who made OTT debuts

Entertainment
Ananya Panday made her OTT debut with the web show 'Call Me Bae' released on Prime Video. The show proved to be a hit
Kareena Kapoor Khan made her OTT debut with the film 'Jaane Jaan' released on Netflix. Her acting was highly appreciated
Manisha Koirala made her OTT debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series 'Heeramandi'. The series was a super hit
Fardeen Khan made his OTT debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series 'Heeramandi'. He was well-received in the series
Shekhar Suman is also included in this list. He made his OTT debut with the web series 'Heeramandi'
Kriti Sanon made her OTT debut with the film 'Do Patti'. The film was a super hit and Shilpa was praised a lot
Shilpa Shetty made her OTT debut in 2024 with Rohit Shetty's 'Indian Police Force'. Her role was much appreciated
Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan made his OTT debut in 2024 with the film 'Mahajara'
