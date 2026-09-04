A 22-year-old woman from Irikkur in Kerala's Kannur district has tragically died in Japan. The incident happened on Wednesday night around 10:20 PM local time. She was identified from an ID card found near her body.

A 22-year-old woman from Irikkur in Kerala’s Kannur district has died in a tragic train accident in Kakamigahara, Japan. The woman was reportedly hit by a train on Wednesday night at around 10:20 PM local time.

The devastating news reached her family in Kerala only today, leaving her relatives shocked and heartbroken. Authorities reportedly identified her using an ID card found at the accident site. Further details about how the accident occurred are yet to emerge.

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The young woman had moved to Japan only six months ago for employment. She was reportedly working in the nursing care sector and had travelled to the country with hopes of building a career and a new life.

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According to reports, Japanese authorities have informed the family that bringing her body back to Kerala could be difficult due to its condition. The family is now considering travelling to Japan to perform her final rites there.

The sudden death has left her family, friends and relatives in Irikkur mourning. The incident has also highlighted the difficult circumstances families can face when loved ones die unexpectedly while working abroad. Further details regarding the accident and final rites are awaited.