An Indian vlogger got a tour of a 40-year-old Japanese house that looks exactly like Nobita's from Doraemon. The owner showed him around, including the special 'tatami' grass floors, in a video that's now gone viral.

A video of a 40-year-old Japanese house is a huge hit on social media right now. Instagram user Aditya Sahoo shared the video, and it has already caught everyone's attention. The house has some amazing features like traditional floors, mud walls, a beautiful garden, and a Japanese-style bathroom.

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The video starts by showing the gate and the entrance of the house. The owner, a woman, explains that the house is 40 years old. Aditya gets super excited and asks if the house is similar to the one in the cartoon 'Doraemon'. The woman laughs and replies, "Yes, it's exactly like that!"

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She then takes Aditya inside and shows him a traditional Japanese-style bedroom. The special thing about this room is its 'tatami' floor, which is made of grass. She also says that she and her husband sit in the living room in the evenings to watch television. The video shows Aditya looking completely amazed as he sees the garden, kitchen, and the staircase.

When Aditya asks if she lives in the house alone, she jokes, "No, this house is too big for just me, so my husband is also here." She then introduces her husband, Yusuke, on camera. Many people have left comments praising the couple for their love and humble nature. The Japanese couple's warm hospitality has also become a big topic of discussion.