A man from Kollam was stabbed in Saudi Arabia after a fight with his roommate, who is also a Malayali. Both men worked as house drivers for two brothers and had been sharing a room for years.

Riyadh: A man from Kollam has been stabbed during a fight between two Malayalis in Qatif, near Dammam in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province. The incident happened after an argument between two house drivers. The police have arrested a man from Muvattupuzha, Ernakulam. The injured man is currently receiving treatment in a hospital.

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Both men worked as house drivers for two brothers who were their sponsors. They had been living in the same room for many years. According to reports, a simple argument between them turned violent. Their sponsor heard the noise, rushed to the spot, and took both of them to the hospital. He then handed the accused over to the police.

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The accused, a native of Muvattupuzha, had returned from his hometown just two weeks ago. He had gone to India for his father's funeral. Hospital authorities have said that the Kollam native is now in a stable condition and out of danger. The Dammam police have launched a detailed investigation into the incident.