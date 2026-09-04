Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh is set for a four-day visit to Saudi Arabia from Sept 5-8. He will hold high-level talks to strengthen the strategic partnership and also interact with the Indian community and workers.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh will undertake a four-day official visit to Saudi Arabia from September 5 to 8, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday. This marks the Minister’s first official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in this role.

Bilateral Discussions on the Agenda

During his four-day visit, MoS Singh is scheduled to hold high-level talks with key Saudi dignitaries, including the Minister of Human Resources and Social Development, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Climate Affairs Envoy, and the Vice Minister for Environment, Water and Agriculture. Highlighting the scope of the bilateral discussions, the MEA stated that the trip will "provide an opportunity for both sides to discuss issues of mutual interest in the areas of human resources, skill development, environment, climate change and international affairs and further strengthen the multifaceted strategic partnership between India and Saudi Arabia."

Engagement with Indian Diaspora

In addition to diplomatic engagements, MoS Singh will connect with the Indian diaspora. He is set to address a wide cross-section of the Indian community, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and professionals residing in Saudi Arabia. The Minister will also interact directly with Indian workers in the country, a move the ministry described as "reflecting the Government of India’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of Indian workers overseas."

The visit comes amid ongoing tensions in West Asia. (ANI)