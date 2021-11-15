  • Facebook
    Young Venezuelan classical musicians aim to bag Guinness record for largest orchestra

    Around 260 auditors from KPMG witnessed the 12-minute piece, entrusted with ensuring that each musician followed the conditions to set a new record.

    Team Newsable
    Venezuela, First Published Nov 15, 2021, 2:52 PM IST
    Hundreds of violins, violas, and double basses, as well as woodwinds, brass, and percussion instruments, rang out at Venezuela's military school. Dozens of Venezuelan musicians performed Tchaikovsky's 'Marche Salve' to establish "the world's largest orchestra" in Caracas. The courtyard of the Venezuelan Military Academy, surrounded by mountains, held about 12,000 classical musicians attempting to enter the Guinness Book of World Records. The musicians, who wore black pants, white shirts, and face masks and ranged in age from 12 to 77, attempted the record during a one-hour concert.

    Around 260 auditors from KPMG witnessed the 12-minute piece, entrusted with ensuring that each musician followed the conditions to set a new record, which included not sharing instruments and performing for at least five minutes during the score. Guinness will determine if Venezuela has surpassed a 2019 Russian orchestra of 8,097 musicians as the world's most extensive in the following ten days. The musicians were brought together by Venezuela's nationally financed 'El Sistema' programme, which was started in 1975 and has since taught classical music to thousands of working-class children.

    One of its most renowned alumni is Gustavo Dudamel, the Paris Opera and the Los Angeles Philharmonic music director. Macaws swooped overhead on Saturday as teenage musicians in white t-shirts followed Ascano's directions broadcast on a giant screen. During the energetic core portion of Tchaikovsky's 1876 composition, which combines Slavic, folkloric, and nationalistic aspects, the percussion burst in with booming cymbals. After the piece was completed, many musicians let out their frustrations by raising their instruments to the skies. Before the performance, conductor Andres David Ascanio, 34, said if one break a string, don't stop. If one loses the score, go on by heart, but don't stop.
     

