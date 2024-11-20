AR Rahman-Saira Banu divorce: When Oscar-winner musician REVEALS how he met his wife

AR Rahman and his wife, Saira Banu, have announced their separation after 29 years of marriage. Saira's statement cited unsolvable issues despite their enduring love. An old interview resurfaced, revealing details of their initial meeting and courtship.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 20, 2024, 11:11 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 20, 2024, 11:29 AM IST

AR Rahman’s wife, Saira Banu, has announced her separation from the acclaimed music composer after 29 years of marriage. The announcement, which was announced in a statement on Tuesday evening, validated the couple's choice to split after a protracted emotional ordeal.

In her statement, Saira discussed their unwavering love but also acknowledging the unsolvable problems in their relationship, which made separation the only practical option.

article_image2

An old interview of AR Rahman talking about his wife has come out online during the news, providing insight into their formative years. Rahman said in the interview how his mother and sister acted as matchmakers when they first met Saira at a Chennai Sufi shrine.

Also Read | AR Rahman-Saira Banu divorce: Singer's son Ameen BREAKS silence on his parent's separation

article_image3

Talking about how he met his wife Saira for the first time, Rahman told media, “In 1994, I decided that it was time to get married. For some reason, I started to feel old. I was always very shy and never talked much to girls. I met many young women singers in my studio when we used to work together. I had great respect for them. But I never looked at a girl thinking that she could be my wife one day. I was working round the clock."

Also Read | AR Rahman, Saira Bhanu announce divorce after 29 years; read official statement

article_image4

Speaking asked about his first impression of Saira, the singer said, “She was beautiful and gentle. We met for the first time on 6 January 1995, on my twenty-eighth birthday. It was a brief meeting. After that we mostly chatted on the phone. Saira speaks Kutchi and English and I asked her in English if she wanted to marry me. Saira was very quiet in those days. Now she’s anything but quiet."

The interview was originally published in Nasreen’s book, A.R. Rahman: The Spirit of Music. The couple married on March 12, 1995, in Chennai, marking the beginning of a nearly three-decade-long partnership.

Also Read | 'Hoped to reach grand thirty, but...' AR Rahman breaks silence on divorce from Saira Banu

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

WATCH Older man complains to Akshay Kumar about public toilet at Mumbai polling booth RBA

WATCH: Older man complains to Akshay Kumar about public toilet at Mumbai polling booth

Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt super excited for Aryan Khan's Shah Rukh Khan debut Netflix series; Read on ATG

Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt super excited for Aryan Khan's debut Netflix series; Read on

'Hoped to reach grand thirty, but...' AR Rahman breaks silence on divorce from Saira Banu anr

'Hoped to reach grand thirty, but...' AR Rahman breaks silence on divorce from Saira Banu

WATCH: Kim Kardashian's fun interaction with Elon Musk's humanoid robot Optimums NTI

WATCH: Kim Kardashian's fun interaction with Elon Musk's humanoid robot Optimums

Ram Charan visits Kadapa temple; Police lathi-charge actor's fans [WATCH] ATG

Ram Charan visits Kadapa temple; Police lathi-charge fans as he gets mobbed [WATCH]

Recent Stories

Maharashtra Election 2024: Zeeshan Siddique remembers father Baba Siddique on emotional polling day AJR

Maharashtra Election 2024: Zeeshan Siddique remembers father Baba Siddique on emotional polling day

India Pakistan Champions Trophy deadlock: Akhtar says decision lies with BJP, eager to see Virat play (WATCH) snt

India-Pakistan Champions Trophy deadlock: Akhtar says decision lies with BJP, eager to see Virat play (WATCH)

Maharashtra Elections: Rajkummar Rao Kartik Aaryan, Sunil Shetty and other actors cast vote ATG

Maharashtra Elections: Rajkumar Rao to Kartik Aaryan; actors cast vote

Supreme Court restores criminal proceedings in evidence tampering case against Kerala MLA Antony Raju dmn

Supreme Court restores criminal proceedings in evidence tampering case against Kerala MLA Antony Raju

IPL 2025 mega auction: KL Rahul rumoured to spark fierce bidding war between RCB, CSK, and SRH dmn

IPL 2025 mega auction: KL Rahul rumoured to spark fierce bidding war between RCB, CSK, and SRH

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon