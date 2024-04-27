Yogis take flight! Hundreds of people perform yoga on runway of Bangkok's main airport (WATCH)

In a stunning display of creativity and community spirit, hundreds of yoga enthusiasts gathered at Bangkok's main airport to roll out their mats on a rather unconventional runway.

In a stunning display of creativity and community spirit, hundreds of yoga enthusiasts gathered at Bangkok's main airport to roll out their mats on a rather unconventional runway. Against the backdrop of early morning flights and the hum of construction, participants immersed themselves in yoga poses while embracing the industrial setting.

The majority of participants donned the classic yoga attire of black leggings paired with cropped white t-shirts. However, on this occasion, their shirts were adorned with the word "BREW," representing the organizing entity behind the event, Brew Yoga.

The event, hosted on the airport's third runway, which is still undergoing construction, provided a striking juxtaposition of serenity amid the hustle and bustle of air travel. Yoga instructors guided the eager participants through their routines, undeterred by the occasional roar of passing planes or the urban landscape surrounding them.

What made this gathering even more unique was the inclusion of beverages into the yoga routines. As participants stretched and balanced, they were offered refreshing coconuts, iced teas, and water, adding a delightful twist to their practice.

While the event undoubtedly attracted its fair share of camera-ready influencers, it was clear that most attendees were there for more than just Instagram-worthy shots. For many, it was an opportunity to break away from the routine, have some fun, and connect with like-minded individuals in a truly unconventional setting.

One attendee, lawyer Rugeradh Tungsupakul, highlighted the appeal of the event in offering a refreshing change from the demands of daily life. Despite concerns about pollution, participants ensured they checked the air quality before arriving, emphasizing their commitment to both wellness and environmental consciousness.

Instructor Pavadee Komchokpaisan expressed her delight at the turnout, noting that it marked the first time yoga had been practiced on the airport runway. The event served as a testament to the vibrancy of Bangkok's yoga community, with individuals from diverse backgrounds coming together to embrace the practice.

Among the participants was Precious, drawn to the event through her Instagram-famous cat Ernest. For her, the experience was not only memorable but also reflective of the unexpected adventures life can offer.

In a world where airports are typically associated with stress and hurry, this unconventional yoga gathering served as a refreshing reminder of the power of mindfulness and community. As participants struck poses against the backdrop of departing planes and rising sun, they embodied a sense of peace and tranquility amidst the chaos of modern travel.

