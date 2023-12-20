Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'I pledge to withdraw...' Vivek Ramaswamy supports Donald Trump after Colorado court ruling (WATCH)

    Vivek Ramaswamy has come out to support Donald Trump after the Colorado court ruled former US president. In a video posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) he pledged to withdraw from the GOP primary ballot in Colorado.
     

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 20, 2023, 10:55 AM IST

    Following the state's historic Supreme Court ruling on Tuesday declaring former US President Donald Trump ineligible for office due to his role in the US Capitol attack, Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has vowed to withdraw from the Colorado primary ballot, according to Fox News.

    Ramaswamy took to microblogging site X and wrote, "I pledge to *withdraw* from the Colorado GOP primary unless Trump is also allowed to be on the state's ballot, and I demand that Ron DeSantis, Chris Christie, and Nikki Haley to do the same immediately - or else they are tacitly endorsing this illegal manoeuvre which will have disastrous consequences for our country." Ramaswamy called the Colorado Supreme Court ruling "un-American," "unconstitutional," and "unprecedented."

    He further said, "The "Reconstruction Amendments," which were approved after the Civil War, included the 14th Amendment. It was enacted to forbid former Confederate political and military figures from obtaining important positions in the federal or state governments."

    Invoking the US Constitution's 14th Amendment, the Colorado Supreme Court disqualified Trump based on his actions during the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots. A seldom-used clause. The 4-3 ruling from the Colorado Supreme Court made Trump the first presidential candidate in US history to be deemed ineligible for the White House under a rarely used provision of the US Constitution that bars officials who have engaged in “insurrection or rebellion” from holding office. However, the 4-3 ruling was stayed until January 4 because of likely appeals.

    Responding to the developments, US House Speaker Mike Johnson said the Colorado court’s ruling to bar Trump from the state's primary election was a partisan attack. Taking to X, Johnson wrote, “Today’s ruling attempting to disqualify President Trump from the Colorado ballot is nothing but a thinly veiled partisan attack. Regardless of political affiliation, every citizen registered to vote should not be denied the right to support our former president and the individual who is the leader in every poll of the Republican primary."

