    Who is Veena Sikri? Know all about the former Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh

    Sikri, the only woman to serve as the High Commissioner to Bangladesh (2003-2006), said the first indications of a possible foreign hand surfaced when the top Chinese leadership cold-shouldered Sheikh Hasina during her recent visit to the country.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 6, 2024, 1:24 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 6, 2024, 1:24 PM IST

    Former High Commissioner to Bangladesh Veena Sikri on Monday said the instability in Bangladesh is "worrisome for India."  Additionally, she informed The Tribune that the Indian government is keeping a closer eye on the roughly 4,000 km that separate it from the violent country. Sheikh Hasina, the prime minister of Bangladesh, left her nation aboard a military plane and arrived in India on Monday, leaving the army to assume control.

    Who is Veena Sikri?

    Veena Sikri was born on October 27, 1948. In 1963, the Indian government granted her a National Scholarship to attend St. Mary's School in Pune. In 1967, she earned a first division bachelor's degree in statistics from the University of Pune. In 1970, Sikri earned a first division master's degree in economics from Delhi University. Veena Sikri is married to Rajiv Sikri, a former career diplomat, who retired as Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs, New Delhi. They have a daughter and a son.

    Also Read | Who is Khaleda Zia? Jailed Bangladesh former PM set to be released amid turmoil

    A look at Veena Sikri's political career

    Veena Sikri worked as a career diplomat in the Indian Foreign Service for 37 years, from 1971 to 2008. Her roles included Director General of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), New Delhi (1989–92), Consul General in Hong Kong (1996–2000), and High Commissioner to Bangladesh (2003-06) and Malaysia (2000–03). As the only female High Commissioner to Bangladesh, she has this distinction.

    She has held demanding positions in the Indian Embassies in Paris, Moscow, and Kathmandu. From 1977 to 1981, she served as India's representative in the UN Security Council, ECOSOC, and summit sessions of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) at the Permanent Mission of India to the UN in New York.

    Also Read | Bangladesh unrest: Who is Waker-Uz-Zaman? The man in charge now as Sheikh Hasina quits

    Veena Sikri joined academia as a professor after leaving the Indian Foreign Service. She is the convenor of the South Asia Women Network and holds the Ford Foundation endowed Chair at the Academy of International Studies at Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi.

