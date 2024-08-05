Bangladesh unrest: Who is Waker-Uz-Zaman? The man in charge now as Sheikh Hasina quits

General Waker-Uz-Zaman announced that a political transition is in progress and an interim government will be established. He assured that all cases of murder will be investigated and called for trust in the army. Here's everything you need to know about him.

Shortly after Sheikh Hasina resigned as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh and fled the country, General Waker-Uz-Zaman, the Chief of Army Staff, announced that he would form the interim government. He stepped in front of a podium with all eyes on him and declared, "I am taking full responsibility." The 76-year-old Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled Ganabhaban, the palatial residence of the Bangladeshi PM while protesters stormed its premises. General Waker-Uz-Zaman, donning his military fatigues and cap, spoke to the nation via state television.

"We will form an interim government," he said, confirming the resignation of Sheikh Hasina. He urged citizens to maintain peace and order, emphasising that cooperation, rather than conflict, is key to preserving the nation’s progress.

Who is General Waker-Uz-Zaman?

A career infantry officer, he has dedicated nearly four decades to the service, including two tours as a UN peacekeeper. He succeeded outgoing General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed as Chief of Army Staff in June. He has almost twenty years of experience leading an infantry division, an infantry battalion, and an autonomous infantry brigade. Among his staff assignments are positions at Army Headquarters, the School of Infantry and Tactics, and the Infantry Brigade.

After attending the Bangladesh Military Academy, General Waker-Uz-Zaman studied at the Defence Services Command and Staff College in Mirpur and the Joint Services Command and Staff College in the UK. He also holds advanced degrees in Defence Studies from King's College, University of London, and the National University of Bangladesh.

During his tenure as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's main staff officer at the Armed Forces Division, General Waker-Uz-Zaman gained extensive experience in both international peacekeeping and national defence policies.

His accolades include the Army Medal of Glory (SGP) and the Extraordinary Service Medal (OSP) for his pivotal role in modernizing the army.

