    Who is Khaleda Zia? Jailed Bangladesh former PM set to be released amid turmoil

    The fall of the Sheikh Hasina government in Bangladesh points to a big change in the country's political landscape - led by possibilities that the Awami League leader's arch-rival Khaleda Zia may again aim for power. Know all about her.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 6, 2024, 12:50 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 6, 2024, 12:50 PM IST

    Khaleda Zia, a prominent opposition figure and imprisoned former prime minister of Bangladesh, was ordered to be released by President Mohammed Shahabuddin just hours after Sheikh Hasina was removed from office. Notably, Khaleda Zia is the chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), the rival of Hasina's Awami League. Khaleda Zia, 78, is currently in poor health and hospitalized following her 2018 conviction for corruption, which resulted in a 17-year prison sentence.

    Who is Khaleda Zia?

    Khaleda Zia is the head of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), the primary opposition party in Bangladesh. She was born in Jalpaiguri, Bengal, on August 15, 1945. Her political career started after her husband, Ziaur Rahman, who led Bangladesh as president from 1977 to 1981 and established the BNP in 1978, was assassinated.

    In 1991, Zia became the first female Prime Minister of Bangladesh and the second woman to lead a Muslim-majority country, following Pakistan's Benazir Bhutto. She served a second term as Prime Minister from 2001 to 2006. However, political turmoil and violence led to the postponement of the January 2007 elections and a military takeover of the caretaker government.

    During the interim government’s rule, Zia and her two sons were charged with corruption. Due to various health issues, Zia is currently hospitalised and frequently travels abroad for medical treatment.

    Hasina leaves Bangladesh, seeks asylum

    After months of intense protests that claimed the lives of over 300 people, Hasina was removed from office as prime minister of Bangladesh on Monday. The Bangladesh Army issued Hasina a 45-minute ultimatum to leave the country, and she departed for India. After landing at the Hindan Airbase in Ghaziabad, Hasina is expected to remain in India until the UK gives her refuge.

     The UK government has yet to confirm whether it will grant political asylum to the former Prime Minister of Bangladesh. Hasina is seeking asylum in the UK, accompanied by her sister Rehana, a UK citizen.

