Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Sai Varshith Kandula, 19-year-old Indian origin arrested for crashing truck near White House

    It is reportedly said that Sai Varshth Kandula intentionally crashed the U-Haul truck into a security barrier at a park across the White House. The police said that Kandula is a Nazi admirer and also waved around a Nazi flag on culmination of his six-month plan to "seize power" from the government.

    Who is Sai Varshith Kandula, 19-year-old Indian origin arrested for crashing truck near White House? AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 24, 2023, 9:38 AM IST

    Sai Varshith Kandula, a 19-year-old Indian origin from Missouri, has been arrested in Washington after he drove his rented box truck and crashed into security barriers at the Lafayette Square, near the White House on Monday night. While there were no injuries or ongoing danger, the investigators found a Nazi swastika flag that apparently came from inside the truck.

    It is reportedly said that Sai Varshth Kandula intentionally crashed the U-Haul truck into a security barrier at a park across the White House. The police said that Kandula is a Nazi admirer and also waved around a Nazi flag on culmination of his six-month plan to "seize power" from the government.

    Australian PM Anthony Albanese announces to establish new Consulate General in Bengaluru

    According to the reports, the 19-year-old later told the Secret Service agents that he had flown from St. Louis on a one-way ticket that night. He wanted to "get to the White House, seize power, and be put in charge of the nation". The officials also revealed that Kandula accepted that he would "kill the president" if that's what he has to do.

    It is reportedly said that Kandula bought the flag online as he admires the Nazis' "great history" as well as their "authoritarian nature, eugenics, and their one world order".

    Officials revealed that no explosives or weapons were found in the truck or with Kandula. The U-Haul company reportedly said that he had a valid contract in his own name and people can rent a truck from from their company at age 18, and there were no red flags on his rental record that could have prevented the contract to be issued.

    PM Modi, Anthony Albanese condemn attacks on temples in Australia; check details

    Last Updated May 24, 2023, 9:47 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Australian PM Anthony Albanese announces to establish new Consulate General in Bengaluru AJR

    Australian PM Anthony Albanese announces to establish new Consulate General in Bengaluru

    We will not accept': India, Australia promises strict action against attacks on temples AJR

    PM Modi, Anthony Albanese condemn attacks on temples in Australia; check details

    PM Modi wave in Sydney: How diaspora cheered India's growth story (WATCH)

    PM Modi stirs up India emotion with nation's growth story at Sydney diaspora event (WATCH)

    PM Modi in Australia Harris Park in Western Sydney named as Little India gcw

    PM Modi in Australia: Harris Park in Western Sydney named as 'Little India'

    Haj 2023: First flight from Kerala to take off on June 4; Special flights to operate from Kozhikode, Kannur anr

    Haj 2023: First flight from Kerala to take off on June 4; Special flights to operate from Kozhikode, Kannur

    Recent Stories

    Biden flooded with requests for Modi's State Dinner invite; India Caucus pitches for joint US Congress address

    Biden flooded with requests for Modi's State Dinner invite; India Caucus pitches for joint US Congress address

    Kerala: Five of family, including three children found dead in Kannur anr

    Kerala: Five of family, including three children found dead in Kannur

    Cannes premiere: Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks starrer 'Asteroid City' receives standing ovation ADC

    Cannes premiere: Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks starrer 'Asteroid City' receives standing ovation

    Paris Hilton in immense pain after her chihuahua dies at 23, read details here ADC

    Paris Hilton in immense pain after her chihuahua dies at 23, read details here

    Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya dies in accident ADC

    Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya dies in accident

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon