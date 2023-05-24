Who is Sai Varshith Kandula, 19-year-old Indian origin arrested for crashing truck near White House

It is reportedly said that Sai Varshth Kandula intentionally crashed the U-Haul truck into a security barrier at a park across the White House. The police said that Kandula is a Nazi admirer and also waved around a Nazi flag on culmination of his six-month plan to "seize power" from the government.

Sai Varshith Kandula, a 19-year-old Indian origin from Missouri, has been arrested in Washington after he drove his rented box truck and crashed into security barriers at the Lafayette Square, near the White House on Monday night. While there were no injuries or ongoing danger, the investigators found a Nazi swastika flag that apparently came from inside the truck.

According to the reports, the 19-year-old later told the Secret Service agents that he had flown from St. Louis on a one-way ticket that night. He wanted to "get to the White House, seize power, and be put in charge of the nation". The officials also revealed that Kandula accepted that he would "kill the president" if that's what he has to do.

It is reportedly said that Kandula bought the flag online as he admires the Nazis' "great history" as well as their "authoritarian nature, eugenics, and their one world order".

Officials revealed that no explosives or weapons were found in the truck or with Kandula. The U-Haul company reportedly said that he had a valid contract in his own name and people can rent a truck from from their company at age 18, and there were no red flags on his rental record that could have prevented the contract to be issued.

