Australian PM Anthony Albanese announces to establish new Consulate General in Bengaluru

The Australian PM also mentioned his upcoming meeting with Prime Minister Modi. This is his sixth encounter with Prime Minister Modi this year, he claimed. In addition, he discussed the Quad Summit, which was held concurrently with the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Wednesday (May 24) announced the opening of the new Australian Consulate General in Bengaluru and said that this will help in connecting the country's businesses to India's booming digital and innovation ecosystem.

Addressing a press conference in Sydney, PM Albanese said, "I'm pleased to announce the establishment of a new Australian Consulate General in Bengaluru, which will help connect Australian businesses to India's booming digital and innovation ecosystem. And I welcome India's plans for a consulate general in Brisbane."

"The Bengaluru establishment will be the fifth diplomatic presence that is there in India from Australia. I want to thank you again, Prime Minister Modi for visiting and receiving such a warm welcome here. And I look forward to returning to India in September for the G20 leaders summit," PM Albanese further said.

PM Albanese reiterated the Quad Summit statement and said, "Quad leaders stand together for an open, stable, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region. A region where sovereignty is respected and all countries large and small benefit from a regional balance that keeps the peace. This is my 6th meeting with prime minister Modi in one year."

"My visit to India in March for the Australia India Annual Leaders' Summit focused on the key pillars of our relationship trade, investment and business cooperation, defence and security cooperation, climate and energy cooperation, and of course, people-to-people links," PM Albanese added.