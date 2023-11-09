Viral video: Woman dances to 'Raataan Lambiyan' at Canadian airport to welcome boyfriend after 5 years

A heartwarming video has been making waves on the internet, showcasing a woman's heartfelt expression of love for her long-distance boyfriend, whom she reunited with after five years. The viral clip captures her dancing at a Canadian airport to welcome her partner. The video commences with the man's arrival at the airport, pushing a luggage trolley, and receiving a warm greeting from a few individuals who hand him roses. Eager to find his girlfriend, he inquires about her whereabouts. As she finally emerges, she welcomes him with a dance to the tune of 'Raataan Lambiyan' from the movie Shershaah. The boyfriend is pleasantly surprised, stands in admiration, and eagerly anticipates a heartfelt hug.

The video was originally shared on Instagram by Niki Shah, a content creator based in Toronto, along with the caption, "Long-distance relationships are amazing just like a normal one, let me prove that."

In the accompanying caption, she delves into the intricacies of long-distance relationships, emphasizing the importance of trust, communication, patience, and love in navigating them. "The reality is nonlong distance relationships have tons of problems too. It's just that the problems are unique to each couple and not predefined. But the only relationships that do survive are ones where two people are committed to making it work," she wrote.

"I truly believe that if you survive the test of time in a long-distance relationship - you end up building a relationship that's ground in. so HANG ON, find that one person where your partner makes you the happiest person in the world, it will help you survive the distance and you ll come out of it building a relationship people dream about," she added.

The heartwarming video has gained immense popularity since its release, amassing over 3.3 million views and more than 1.4 lakh likes.