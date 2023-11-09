Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Viral video: Woman dances to 'Raataan Lambiyan' at Canadian airport to welcome boyfriend after 5 years

    A heartwarming viral video depicts a woman's beautiful airport dance welcoming her long-distance boyfriend after 5 years, highlighting the essence of love and long-distance relationships.

    WATCH viral video: Woman dances to 'Raataan Lambiyan' at Canadian airport to welcome boyfriend after 5 years snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 9, 2023, 2:17 PM IST

    A heartwarming video has been making waves on the internet, showcasing a woman's heartfelt expression of love for her long-distance boyfriend, whom she reunited with after five years. The viral clip captures her dancing at a Canadian airport to welcome her partner. The video commences with the man's arrival at the airport, pushing a luggage trolley, and receiving a warm greeting from a few individuals who hand him roses. Eager to find his girlfriend, he inquires about her whereabouts. As she finally emerges, she welcomes him with a dance to the tune of 'Raataan Lambiyan' from the movie Shershaah. The boyfriend is pleasantly surprised, stands in admiration, and eagerly anticipates a heartfelt hug.

    Also read: 'Yodha': Sidharth Malhotra drops in new posters, film gets a new release date

    The video was originally shared on Instagram by Niki Shah, a content creator based in Toronto, along with the caption, "Long-distance relationships are amazing just like a normal one, let me prove that."

    In the accompanying caption, she delves into the intricacies of long-distance relationships, emphasizing the importance of trust, communication, patience, and love in navigating them. "The reality is nonlong distance relationships have tons of problems too. It's just that the problems are unique to each couple and not predefined. But the only relationships that do survive are ones where two people are committed to making it work," she wrote.

    "I truly believe that if you survive the test of time in a long-distance relationship - you end up building a relationship that's ground in. so HANG ON, find that one person where your partner makes you the happiest person in the world, it will help you survive the distance and you ll come out of it building a relationship people dream about," she added.

    The heartwarming video has gained immense popularity since its release, amassing over 3.3 million views and more than 1.4 lakh likes.

    Last Updated Nov 9, 2023, 2:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Yikes Snake meat on pizza in Hong Kong leaves internet disgusted; would you try it snt

    Yikes! Internet squirms over Pizza Hut's new snake meat offering in Hong Kong

    To keep China at bay, US commits half a billion dollars to Adani-led consortium for Colombo Port Infrastructure

    To keep China at bay, US commits half a billion dollars to Adani-led consortium for Colombo Port terminal

    Israel Hamas War Al Shifa Hospital situation 'catastrophic', Palestinians say 'we die a hundred times daily'

    Situation in Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital 'catastrophic', Palestinians say 'we die a hundred times daily' (WATCH)

    Hamas top 3 leaders are worth staggering $11 billion; raises questions over lavish lifestyle as Gaza suffers snt

    Hamas' top 3 leaders are worth staggering $11 billion; raises questions over lavish lifestyle as Gaza suffers

    Youre just a scum Nikki Haley slams Vivek Ramaswamy after he brings up her daughter in GOP debate watch gcw

    'You're just a scum': Nikki Haley slams Vivek Ramaswamy after he brings up her daughter in GOP debate

    Recent Stories

    Suhana Khan dazzles in Instagram photos: 7 times the 'Archies' actor stole our hearts ATG

    Suhana Khan dazzles in Instagram photos: 7 times the 'Archies' actor stole our hearts

    Bigg Boss 17: Katrina Kaif to make appearance on Salman Khan's show for 'Tiger 3' promotion - Watch SHG

    Bigg Boss 17: Katrina Kaif to make appearance on Salman Khan's show for 'Tiger 3' promotion - Watch

    Diwali 2023 Easy step by step recipe to make delicious Kaju Katli at home gcw eai

    Diwali 2023: Easy step-by-step recipe to make delicious Kaju Katli at home

    'The Village': Prime Video's Tamil horror series to release on THIS date RKK

    'The Village': Prime Video's Tamil horror series to release on THIS date

    Malayalam serial actress Haritha G Nair weds 'Drishyam 2' editor Vinayak anr

    Malayalam serial actress Haritha G Nair weds 'Drishyam 2' editor Vinayak

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon